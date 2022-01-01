Now that a new year stretches before us, we can take a collective sigh of relief. However, before I find myself in the middle of July wondering what happened to the first half of the year, I have set a goal to give every month.
I’m not much on writing down goals for the year but, I am an expert list maker. It’s a well-honed skill over many years of practice. So, this year my monthly lists will include at least one nonprofit donation.
Monthly lists are easier to make, and the mini-goals involved are far easier to contemplate than king-sized goals requiring herculean effort. Isn’t that what the new year’s resolution articles tell us to do?
Outline our goals for the year and then break each one down into manageable chunks so that we can celebrate success by the end of the year. Each goal breaks into smaller chunks until we reach mini-goals accomplished in short periods.
For me, a month is a manageable chunk. And by the end of the year, I expect success at reaching our giving goal since this task is made easier by just opening the mail.
I get started by thinking about dates to honor or remember loved ones and friends. Then, birthdays, anniversaries of all kinds, graduations, and celebrations provide gift-making opportunities.
It’s not hard to look ahead into the year and assign specific months to honor someone you know. For example, my mother’s birthday was in January; she was a writer, poet and watercolor artist. So, I plan to send a membership donation to the Tyler Museum of Art in her memory. And at Mother’s Day, I will make a gift to the Literacy Council because even as her health declined in her later years, she always said she would be okay as long as she had her eyesight and could read.
I know I will buy tickets for the East Texas Crisis Center car raffle in February. As a co-founder of that organization and its Executive Director for fifteen years, it is a cause still close to my heart. And for those who know my husband, restored Ford mustangs are close to his heart. So that donation works for both of us.
Raffles are great. Sometimes you win as we did in 2006. We were stunned to receive a call announcing my name had been drawn at the East Texas Crisis Center raffle drawing. I was the proud owner of a brand-new red 2005 mustang. Over the years, we were often present for the drawing. So this year, we were sure the call was a joke since the caller was another mustang enthusiast, car show volunteer, and a buddy of my husband. But when David Irwin, the Tyler Ford Dealership owner, got on the phone to assure my husband we had won the car, we were quickly in the car and heading to Harvey Hall.
It was a memorable day. So, now when we buy those tickets, we put them in the name of a relative that might enjoy winning the car. So, for us, it’s about the donation.
Let’s forge ahead with monthly giving opportunities. East Texas Giving Day is April 26, a perfect event to donate to many nonprofits. And Giving Tuesday will fall on Nov. 29 this year. So on that day, we will again add to our list of nonprofit donations.
The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle drive starts right after Thanksgiving and goes into December. Much of our change and bills find their way into kettles all over town. That’s six of the twelve months. Do you see how easy this is?
It will be simple to identify organizations for the other six months since many special events and other giving opportunities will find their way to our mailbox. Each event and letter soliciting support helps to meet the organization’s monthly financial needs. I guarantee they love the year-end giving season, but monthly income allows them to focus on their mission and less on mere survival.
Join me this year and find ways to give well every single month.