Graduations are upon us, celebrations for what is ending and for many what’s finally finished. Looking forward, they are a threshold event with doors opening and paths disappearing into foggy futures. High school and college graduations are pivot moments for most graduates.
They can also be a surprise for us. Opening the mail recently, I was startled by the announcement with images of a young woman I only know through her parents. I’ve known a little about her from the time she was a little girl. And that’s the way I think about her – a charming little girl. The young woman staring at me was grown-up and ready to take on college.
I’m debating how to congratulate and honor her as she starts into adulthood. How do I convey that I’m proud of what she’s becoming? How do I honor her sweet spirit and role model generosity that respects her interests?
The day I graduated from John Tyler high school was exciting. Not only was I graduating and looking forward to going off to college, but I would also receive the key to my first car. It wasn’t a new car, but a car all my own, exciting for any kid.
Recently wrecked, the car had belonged to a distant cousin. After significant repairs, my parents bought it for my first car. I shed the cap and gown after the pomp and circumstance of graduation and headed out in my new car to join friends for my first night as a near-adult. Two blocks from my home, I had my first flat tire.
So, I walked home to announce to my parents — yes, near tears — that I already had a flat tire. Of course, my dad sprang into action, still needed by his nearly grown-up daughter. With the tire changed, I headed back out to my big night with the first of many almost-adult lessons about unexpected events, navigating between independence and the need for help.
I spent the rest of the summer preparing to leave for college and working part-time. I still remember some of the gifts I received from family and friends of my parents. One of my mother’s cousins sent a book of poems about life that I kept for many years.
Generation Z is now graduating. Digital natives and social media savvy, this generation is independent and entrepreneurial. They are more collaborative than previous generations and more involved in early volunteerism and philanthropy than any generation before them. They understand fundraising for causes they care about and know how to support friends and their causes.
Consider honoring the graduate in your life with a donation to a cause they care about, plus something small which they can use in preparation for whatever is coming next for them.
Here are a few tips to help you discover the best place to give to in their honor. Start with where they volunteered or a school project their class did with a nonprofit. Check their social media page — FaceBook, Instagram, or others to see if they’re posting about a particular issue and find an organization doing that kind of work.
Have they actively fundraised for a project or an issue, and you can make a gift in their honor?
What do they plan to study in college or hope to become? For instance, if he hopes to be a pediatrician someday, find a nonprofit that provides medical services to children. Does she talk about traveling to a foreign country to make a difference? Find a nonprofit working in that country.
Think about all the bits and pieces you know about the graduate and find somewhere to donate in their honor. Don’t worry if their dreams are idealistic. It isn’t about being right or getting the perfect gift; it’s about sending the message that you are proud of who they are becoming and support what they are passionate about right now.
Model generosity with your gift to an organization and demonstrate trust in their ability to find their best future. Give well by where you give and what you model.
Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience and maximize impact. She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.