As we celebrate our country’s independence, it is useful to ponder what makes us really free. We usually have the freedom to travel to different communities and states without restrictions. We also have the ability to pack up our belongings and move someplace else. The characteristic that makes relocation possible for many Americans is our willingness to work. Freedom is the ability to make choices for ourselves; where we will live, where we will go, where we will worship, what we will eat and what we will do. And our willingness to work plays a major role in maintaining our personal freedom.
COVID-19 has thrown a wrench in our country’s collective willingness to work, our work ethic. When our country shut down during the pandemic, many people found themselves out of work. Our federal government made several significant efforts to support those unable to work during this past year. The mechanism used to support those unable to work is the state unemployment system. The federal government provided money to the states, which they in turn paid out to unemployed individuals. It sounds simple enough doesn’t it?
The states know how to handle unemployment in their communities, so the federal government just provides the funds for this temporary hardship. In their infinite wisdom, however, congress provided not only the funds necessary to sustain normal state unemployment benefits, but also added an arbitrary supplement of $600 per week, nationwide. This generous gift has created serious unintended consequences.
A person who was making minimum wage could earn $290 working a normal 40-hour work week. As a result of the pandemic, from March through July of 2020, that same person was eligible to receive $890 in weekly unemployment benefits.
In Texas, the maximum unemployment benefit was $535 per week before the pandemic, but the same individual could receive $1,135 a week to remain unemployed.
Who would ever want to go back to work under those conditions? Fortunately, the extra $600 benefit ended in July 2020, but Congress again added a $300 pandemic unemployment supplement that began in December 2020, and does not expire until September 2021.
In Texas and many other states, the supplement was ended early, this past week. It is the hope of many area employers, that the end of the supplement will cause many capable individuals to return to the ranks of the employed.
The pandemic, and government’s response to it, reminded me of an observation from Howard Husock’s book, “Who Killed Civil Society.” Husock wrote, “ …despite the massive scale and blanket coverage of the modern social service state (read: the federal response to the pandemic), it fails to provide something essential that only civil society-operating independently from government revenue and its restraints-can offer: the modeling of habits and values that lay the foundation for upward social mobility and life as a contributor to one’s community. In other words, only civil society can impart norms.”
One of the norms in our society has always been a strong work ethic. Work ethic is, according to Oxford, “the principle that hard work is intrinsically virtuous and worthy of reward.” As Husock suggested, only a civil society, not the government, can model and reinforce the habits and values of hard work. A 2017 survey conducted by Express Employment Professionals cited work ethic as the top trait businesses are looking for in new hires. Some of the principles and values often cited as part of a strong work ethic include integrity, reliability, dedication, productivity, cooperation, respectfulness and flexibility.
What can each of us do to reinforce a strong work ethic in our community? Here are two suggestions: First, identify and support organizations in our community that teach values. I would argue that many of our local educational institutions do as good a job as they can to teach both tangible skills and intangible values, however, there are limits to what the government can teach.
Nonprofit organizations such as Mentoring Alliance, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, church camps, private schools and Christian Women’s Job Corps are able to delve into values and teach the intangible things that government cannot teach. Second, express your appreciation to local workers. Whether you encounter a hard worker at the grocery store, at a restaurant or getting your hair cut, you can thank a worker with a kind word of encouragement and maybe a generous tip.
Supporting organizations that teach people to have a strong work ethic, or encouraging a hard worker you encounter in our community, may be your next best opportunity to Give Well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is president of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF hosted East Texas Giving Day in April and raised over $2.8 million to support local nonprofits. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.