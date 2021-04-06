There is a program of the Texas Health and Human Services Commission called the Texas Information & Referral Network, better known as 2-1-1 Texas, that is committed to helping Texas citizens connect with the services they need. According to information available at www.211Texas.org, whether by phone or internet, the 2-1-1 service provides accurate, well-organized and easy-to-find information from state and local health and human services programs. The free, anonymous social service hotline is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year, connecting people in need with various state and local nonprofit organizations that can help meet their needs. No matter where you live in Texas, you can dial 2-1-1, and find information about resources in your local community. Whether you need help finding food or housing, child care, crisis counseling or substance abuse treatment, one number is all you need to know. In Smith County, the regional 2-1-1 call center is located in and provided by the United Way of Smith County.
We are fortunate to have a service like 2-1-1 to help people in our community connect with the services they need. If you are someone who is not in need yourself, but you are trying to find and support organizations that are helping others, it would be helpful to have something like 2-1-1 for donors. In fact, one of the underutilized features of East Texas Giving Day is the nonprofit search function built into the www.easttexasgivingday.org website that essentially serves as a 2-1-1 for donors. On the website, you can search for nonprofits by location, name and category of service. The feature is available year-round and includes all nonprofits who have registered for East Texas Giving Day. The group of participating charities resets every year in the few months leading up to East Texas Giving Day, but for the majority of the year it can serve as a de facto nonprofit directory, connecting donors directly to charities in their community.
This year, East Texas Giving Day includes 258 registered nonprofits serving our East Texas region. Using the search feature on the site you can find 105 charities located in Smith County, 26 in Gregg County and 12 in Henderson County. You can also find 74 organizations providing human services such as nutrition assistance and counseling, 21 organizations providing arts and cultural programs, and 18 organizations serving animals. Using advanced search features, you can identify 123 organizations with specific critical needs, and 72 organizations that have secured matching funds for East Texas Giving Day. Using a combination of advanced search filters you can also narrow your search for organizations in a particular category and in a particular county. You can also simply start typing in any part of the name of an organization to find a specific charity.
Once you enter your search criteria and nonprofits meeting those criteria appear on your screen, you can click on an organization’s tile or click the “Learn more” option and you will be directed to a page with more information about the mission of the organization, programs they offer, and additional contact information such as address, phone number, email and their website link. Many participating nonprofits have included detailed information about their programs including photos and videos which further describe their work.
During the period of early giving, which started April 5 this year, and on East Texas Giving Day, which is April 27, you will certainly have the option to make a contribution to support an organization resulting from your search, but for the remainder of the year, the donation button will be inactive. However, links directly to the organization through the East Texas Giving Day site will remain active throughout the year so you can find information you need to mail a gift or make an online gift through the organization’s own donation portal, if they have one.
The East Texas Giving Day site is active year round and designed to make it easy for donors to connect with many of the important charities that provide vital programs and experiences for our East Texas neighbors and furry friends. Using the search function of the website may be your next best opportunity to identify charities of interest to you now, and throughout the year, so you can Give Well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF is hosting East Texas Giving Day on April 27th to support local nonprofits. You can find out more at easttexasgivingday.org. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823. More information is available at www.etcf.org.