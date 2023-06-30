Stories bind us from one generation to another. From parent to child, grandparent to grandchild, children learn what’s important to a family through stories. Our stories pass values from one generation to the next. They are the highlighted passages of our family narrative.
I often hear questions about what the next generation will do when giving is in their hands. What will happen when philanthropic funds are left for them to manage? Stories are one solution to the question.
As I reflected on my choices, I realized how the story had played a role. Literacy has always been important to me. The question is, why?
When I think about adult literacy, I remember a story my dad told several times. He spent a lot of time with his grandparents. He often accompanied his grandmother to the market in his early grade-school years. She needed him to read the names on the cans if there were no pictures. Imagine a six-year-old happily reading cans and helping fill a basket.
While I never helped my grandmother in that way, I would have happily provided the same service. He had an important role in the family that he’s never forgotten. That story taught me the importance of helping and the responsibility of helping your family. I learned how important it was to be able to read to manage the simplest life tasks.
My dad never said literacy is important. He never suggested I make charitable gifts to programs and organizations providing adult literacy opportunities. He just told the story.
My mother shared a different kind of story. She told me about the neighbor next door who had books in her house. She was kind enough to loan her a few, starting a life-long love of reading. Many years later, she worked part-time for a literacy organization. She couldn’t imagine not being able to do something she loved so much. She never said I should support literacy. She just told stories.
Although hidden for many years, those stories still sparked my own giving decisions.
A study conducted with next-generation future wealth holders indicated they are more likely to continue supporting causes important to the family or family business than their elders expected. They might give differently than their parents, but the causes were often very similar or the same. Interview responses indicated they just knew what was important. Stories mattered.
Our problem is most of us believe we’re poor storytellers. The truth is our children don’t analyze our stories or look for flaws – unless you’ve left out key information they remember hearing before. And then they love helping you tell the story.
The story becomes a connection from your generation to theirs. It creates pathways for sharing what’s important to the family.
As summer heats up and you spend time with children and grandchildren over vacations and holidays, you will have opportunities to tell stories. It is also the time to share why you support different organizations. Connect stories to your why and they’ll remember.
In her book, Whoever Tells the Best Story Wins, Annette Simmons says, “Story is a re-imagined experience narrated with enough detail and feeling to cause your listeners’ imaginations to experience it as real.”
Even if some of our details are not exactly right, our listeners feel they are there when the story is embroidered with emotion. I can imagine skipping down the aisle in the grocery store, reading the names on cans for my grandmother. Yes, literacy is important.
No matter how you feel about your storytelling skills, you can improve with just a few tips. Tell personal stories that you’ve experienced first-hand. Short is better than longer, 3-5 minutes. Let your own emotions show. Describe how you felt. Be willing to retell the story, especially with younger children. Leave openings for them to finish the story for you.
When they can finish the story, or you overhear them retelling it in their words, you will know they caught the message. That’s how families give well.