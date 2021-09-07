In his poem, “The Second Coming,” Irish poet William Butler Yeats begins with these words:
“Turning and turning in the widening gyre/ The falcon cannot hear the falconer; Things fall apart; the centre cannot hold; Mere anarchy is loosed upon the world.”
The speaker goes on to say that the best people “lack all conviction,” and the worst are “full of passionate intensity.”
Yeats wrote this poem in 1919, during the aftermath of World War I and at the beginning of the Irish War of Independence, and yet the words are current, and they pinpoint an unsettling feeling I sense is widely shared by those of us living in the United States of America in 2021.
In a moment when it is difficult to find common ground, so many of us share the sense that precious things are broken, and that we are in fact spinning out of control. We live in an era where there are multiple sets of facts, and so it’s easy to silo off into like-minded groups and dismiss others who do not share our views.
At the intersection of competing sets of facts, one might turn to faith. Faith gives us a lens through which we see the world and helps us to rise above the bare facts of this world and see promise and hope — to see beyond the daily struggles we face. I think COVID has forced me to realize I may be putting my faith in the wrong places. All these months, I have tried to put my faith in science or better yet, my own ability to protect myself and the ones I love, but its proper place is in God.
As a nation, we are struggling with facts; I see us also struggling with faith. And so, we are fatigued. Real talk? I’m exhausted; I’m tired of trying to make tough decisions, trying to stay positive and hopeful, and trying to know how to live in an era of uncertainty.
And yet, I remain a person of faith.
In this moment, we need each other – we need community. My personal hope and prayer is that our faith helps us to all see each other through the lens of compassion, to guard our community and the love we share for our fellow neighbors.
In the Bible, there were many stories of communities in transition. Jesus had 12 disciples; Jesus, himself, represented a rejection of current laws, social structures, an unraveling of constructs of faith. I am certain that within this micro-community of 13 individuals, there were many passionate and competing beliefs. And yet they were united.
When fear compels us to cling to those who share our beliefs, I believe it’s time instead to be brave and embrace community, to embrace our shared values and our differences, and to forge a path ahead, together.
As a member of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, I am connected to 300 women — with different backgrounds, beliefs, politics, and cultures – by our shared mission: “We believe that together is better. Through collective giving, we transform our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children.”
We share a hopeful vision of community, and we defend that vision in day-to-day practice. For a beautifully diverse group such as ours to reach a decision on something as personal as to whom we give our financial resources, we must be unified by our mission.
The excellent women who started the Women’s Fund provided insightful leadership and laid a clear path for us to follow; one of my favorite documents that we use to guide our giving circle is titled “Agreements for Working Together.”
To me, especially in this time of my life, this document reads like a dream: “put relationships first; keep focused on our common goal; be kind and brave; and pay attention to history, systems, processes and practices.” These agreements enable us to have healthy, respectful, and honest discussions about difficult issues and then to arrive at a consensus – remaining vulnerable, remaining kind, remaining together.
I am so fortunate to be a member of this group of women who are committed to working together to create transformative change in the lives of women and children in this community. When facts fail us, when we struggle with faith and yes, when we become fatigued, experience has taught me that it is time for a new focus.
In the days ahead, let giving be your focus. Giving well comes in endless forms, from the gift of listening to a friend (even if you have different beliefs), giving time (volunteering to help someone in need will broaden your understanding of others), giving treasure (we all have something to share), and giving compassion to yourself (so you are refueled and strong). No matter how simple the act of giving may be, it provides connectedness to friends, family, and community, and it refreshes our faith in each other.
The Yeats poem reminds us that we have struggled in the past; it also reminds us that we have persevered and overcome. The simple fact remains, that together, we will do it again.
(Zoe Lawhorn serves as president of the Women’s Fund of Smith County, a collective giving circle of more than 300 women with a mission of transforming our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children. Any woman with a giving heart is welcome to join our organization. Please visit www.womensfundsc.org for information about membership and outreach.)