Do you need a laptop, notebook or tablet? That was the question Sid asked when helping me sort out what kind of computer replacement I needed for my work. I’m old enough that each of those words conjures different images. A spinning top that sits in a lap. A three-ring binder or a spiral notebook. A Big Chief tablet.
The answers I needed relied on my understanding of how I use my computer, what bells and whistles I needed, and which ones I’d like to try out. The weight mattered since my computer goes where I go most of the time. How fast can it be up and running, and how quickly can I get back to work?
The answers are critical. What I purchase will impact every working day and some days when I’m not working.
Nonprofit organizations you care about face their version of similar questions after the disastrous impact of 2020 on services and the nonprofit’s infrastructure. Why does any of this matter to donors? Why do we need to understand what nonprofit organizations are dealing with now? The simple, one-word answer is change.
Smart nonprofit executives and board members are now sorting through many potential changes for services, staffing, equipment, software, and more.
Some changes may be inexpensive and straightforward. But many of the changes they face will be costly. Nonprofit organizations that raise just enough money to balance the budget every year will be hard-pressed to fund the kind of changes they need to make.
Here’s a quick overview of what they face and what you need to know.
Equipment, processes, and physical locations need technical upgrades. Computers without cameras are no longer acceptable. Maintaining old computers to avoid the cost of up-to-date models is no longer an option as telehealth, teleservices, zoom meetings, and conferencing become how services are delivered, organizations are managed, and learning occurs. Communication will rely on video technology.
Digital and data technology investments are a must. No longer can organizations limp along without good data on which to base decisions. Onboard software and cloud-based applications are now essential tools, not extras.
Social media and online engagement will grow as nonprofit organizations aim to engage donors in more ways. Fundraisers have already moved online. Much of the online style of fundraising is here to stay. Look for more stories about clients and services as a way of helping donors better understand the scope of work.
Giving Days, managed by third-party funders like East Texas Communities Foundation and others, are now a must-do for every nonprofit.
Most nonprofits redesigned service delivery during the pandemic testing new delivery methods. Nonprofits got smarter. Being smarter comes with a price tag. New and different rarely costs less.
The cost of staff and use of volunteers changed during 2020. Nonprofits need new skillsets to work well in the digital age. Board members need to understand the ramifications of it all and recruit members with different skills to plan for the organizations’ future.
How can we help? First, we can continue giving. Second, trust them to figure out how to best serve in our changing world.
Most importantly, they need us to increase our risk tolerance. Few donors are comfortable with high levels of risk. We prefer effective, efficient organizations that use every penny they can to serve those in need. Few of us like to give to infrastructure, capacity and organizational development. But this is the reality for them and us.
When we imagine innovation, our favorite nonprofit doesn’t often come to mind. 2021 will be the year of innovation for many. They changed last year to survive. This year they invest in change for keeps.
There is no way around this moment. Nonprofits need our support to fund necessary changes. A decade from now, nonprofit experts will look back on 2020 as the year nonprofits sped into the world of what’s next faster than ever before, like a bullet train. The train isn’t leaving the station without us.
Let’s get on board for the ride as we head into our next best for giving well.
Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience and maximize impact. She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.