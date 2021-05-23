There is nothing like the iconic scene of a group of students in full commencement regalia, smiling and laughing as they hurl their mortarboards into the air at the end of a graduation ceremony. Fortunately, that is a scene that is returning this year to many Texas schools. After a year of video and drive-by graduation celebrations and ceremonies, it is nice to see some normalcy return. The Class of 2021 has endured many challenges to arrive at this moment, and they deserve our sincere congratulations for a job well done.
These students were juniors last year when the COVID-19 pandemic closed schools and sent them all home for the final six to nine weeks of school, robbing the Class of 2020 of many rites of passage. At the time, my sister-in-law, an elementary principal, tried to help her friends and colleagues put the end of the school year in perspective by pointing out that if we view the education of students on a 12-inch ruler, the disruption of the last semester of the 2019-20 school year represented only one-quarter of an inch in their first through 12th grade experience. The chaos of “two weeks to flatten the curve” became an endurance race through the technology challenges of distance learning. Following the end of the school year, teachers and administrators worked tirelessly over the summer to adapt their 2020-21 teaching to the latest local, state and federal guidelines. In Texas, many classrooms reopened in the fall while many others included hybrid models of at-home and in-person instruction. This year has been hard on teachers and students, making graduation that much greater a cause for celebration.
The challenges of completing high school have also impacted college and career readiness and the scholarship application process. Though we don’t understand all the reasons why, at East Texas Communities Foundation we have seen a dramatic decrease in the number of scholarship applications in 2021. The application process was already closed when the pandemic struck in 2020, but the Class of 2021 had many months to contemplate COVID impacts on their college and career options before scholarship deadlines in early 2021. Despite colleges, universities and scholarship selection committees relaxing many of their application requirements, such as ACT/SAT scores and grade-point averages, the number of applicants was still low.
Higher education research firm Simpson Scarborough has been conducting periodic surveys to follow the progress of high school and college students through the pandemic. A recent survey indicated “an alarming number of college-bound high school seniors planning to attend a four-year school in the fall were still in the early stages of the college search process.” One high school senior commented, “The COVID-19 outbreak severely affected my mental health, which made me become less motivated for college. Filling out applications felt like a chore, so most of the deadlines had passed by the time I started feeling more like myself.” According to the survey, as of mid-February, 41% of high school seniors haven’t applied to any schools yet. Kudos to the students, and their teachers and counselors, who remained focused on the opportunities ahead of them.
Despite all of the technological, physical, mental and emotional challenges they had to overcome, the ETCF scholarship Class of 2021 includes 128 recipients who will receive a combined total of $220,250 from 68 different scholarship funds. ETCF is privileged to administer over $13 million in 86 unique scholarship funds created by East Texas donors over the past 30 years. This year’s scholarship recipients were chosen by over 260 volunteer scholarship committee members reviewing over 1,200 applications. To each of these students, we send our warm congratulations!
At ETCF we appreciate the opportunity to support East Texas students and serve generous East Texas donors. It is a great privilege to be part of a process that rewards student achievement and may make an important difference in the educational path of a deserving graduate. Celebrating the Class of 2021 and considering the opportunity to establish a scholarship fund to honor a loved one or invest in our future may be your next best opportunity to give well.
Guest columnist, Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF hosted East Texas Giving Day on April 27 and raised over $2.8 million to support local nonprofits. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.