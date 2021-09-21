I am fortunate to work with many estate planning professionals around East Texas as they help their clients navigate charitable planning options. My friends in the estate planning profession say they have never been so busy. Perhaps it is the global pandemic that is causing people to get their affairs in order. In years past, a common reason people would review their estate plan is in preparation for a long trip. Despite the safety of air travel, the mere thought of a long trip causes people to reflect on their own mortality and rush to see their lawyer. I suppose, in the absence of much international travel during this global pandemic, the pandemic itself is a sufficient reminder to get your affairs in order.
If you have recently scheduled a review with your estate advisor, or you are thinking about doing so, here are a few things you might want to review with regard to charitable planning.
First, review the charitable plans you made in your current estate planning documents, such as your will, trusts and beneficiary designations on any retirement, investment or insurance accounts. Familiarize yourself with the charitable organizations you included in your plans and the assets you directed to each cause.
Next, review the condition of the charities in your current plans and your interest in supporting them. Consider how they are managing their finances and programs in these unusual times. Are they serving more people, or are they unable to provide their services or programs due to community restrictions? Is the organization able to maintain adequate resources to support their work? Is there any new information that would cause you to make them a higher or lower priority in your estate plans? Make a list of the charities currently included in your plans, and give them a priority ranking with numbers or symbols such as checks or stars.
Once you have reviewed the charities currently included in your plans, you should also consider if there are any new charities that you would like to add to your plans. Have you made gifts recently to support charities that are not in your plans? Consider their stability and effectiveness, like you did with the previous list of organizations. Add these new organizations to your list and give them a priority ranking.
Next, consider the value of your current assets and determine how much you want to devote to charity. COVID-19 may have impacted your perspective on material possessions, and it may have altered the overall level of charitable giving you want included in your estate plans. You may find that you want to do more giving now and less upon your death. Conversely, job losses, changes in retirement plans or health concerns may influence you to do more testamentary giving, keeping more resources available to handle expected and unexpected events during your lifetime. Other normal life events such as new children or grandchildren, the sale of a business, or family inheritance may have significantly changed your overall financial circumstances in a positive or negative way. You may find it very helpful to make a list of your assets, marking those you think are suited for charitable giving versus passing to heirs.
When you have a good idea about the organizations you want to include in your plans, the assets you own, and the amount you want to distribute to charity, you should schedule a visit with your financial planner or tax advisor. Based on the amount and timing of distributions you want to make to charities and to people, your tax advisor can recommend which assets are best suited for distribution to charities and heirs during your lifetime or as testamentary gifts. It is important to review these plans periodically because changes in tax laws can have significant impact on your final choices.
In many situations, your advisors may recommend opening a fund at East Texas Communities Foundation to help you meet lifetime or testamentary charitable objectives. In certain circumstances, creating a donor-advised fund, scholarship fund or designated fund may help to simplify and maximize your charitable giving.
Finally, you need to create or update your will, beneficiary designations or other legal documents to enforce your plans. Without naming appropriate beneficiaries, and signing final documents, your best intentions may not come to fruition. Reviewing and updating your charitable objectives and estate plans may be your next best opportunity to give well.
(Kyle Penney is President of East Texas Communities Foundation. ETCF hosted East Texas Giving Day in April and raised over $2.8 million to support local nonprofits. To learn more about ETCF or to discuss your charitable giving, contact Kyle at 866-533-3823 or email questions or comments to etcf@etcf.org. More information is available at www.etcf.org.)