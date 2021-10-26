Can you change the world in a few minutes a day? Before you answer that, let’s explore a different question, “If money is no object, what would you do to change the world?”
It’s a straightforward question. Quick answers suggest the causes and issues that most often touch your heart. Sometimes, when I ask the question seedlings of action can be heard. Of course, doubts and fear need to be weeded out and direction and planning need watering.
Here’s the point —ideas that can change the world start small and grow. Changing the world is one choice, one action at a time. The size of the change requires thoughtful planning, engaging others to join the work, and sizeable determination.
A terrific read on this subject is the book “A Billion Hours of Good, Changing the World 14 Minutes at a Time” by Chris Field. It’s an easy read packed with a challenge. Field urges every one of us to find 14 minutes every day to do something good for others; and he makes the point that if we all participate every day it would amount to more than a billion hours of good.
The result is a changed world.
Field helps us identify ways to capture 14 minutes a day. But he doesn’t stop there. He insists we do good with the captured minutes, impacting both the receiver and the giver. How could we ask for more than what’s good for you and me?
Here’s how he frames the challenge:
When we tackle the at-times difficult task of finding compassion within ourselves and then use that compassion to propel us into being more courageous, we are building something that will far outlast any program or plan. This matters because if we just follow someone’s rote directions, we won’t take ownership of this crucial life change.
There it is, the challenge to tackle what’s difficult, find compassion within, be courageous and build something.
Change for good brings about a “crucial life change.” But, it is not just change that affects someone else because change for good can’t be done without affecting ourselves.
Field helps us identify a natural starting place while facing down fears. He clarifies that showing up is half the battle and that failing is part of every venture — great and small. To continue, we simply must get back up!
I like A Billion Hours of Good because he doesn’t stop at inspiring examples and encouragement that we too can do it.
He adds concrete steps we can take in our 14 minutes of good to change the world.
Meaningful change in your neighborhood, community or the world requires courage and compassion. The secret to fostering both is tune into our personal creativity.
Now you may argue that you’re not very creative. I understand the resistance because I grew up with a creative mother — musically inclined, a poet, seamstress, writer, and a painter — by comparison I’ve never considered myself creative.
Yet, I’ve started many things during my career. What a surprise to discover that start is borne from creativity.
Field says, “creativity lives inside each of us, is an incredibly powerful tool and currency, and is the conduit of turning our courage and compassion into meaningful change.”
Here are concrete suggestions for your 14 minutes of good. Go beyond big, audacious thoughts.
• Become as much of an expert about whatever it is you want to change. You won’t be “the” expert, but when you talk about your idea, others will know they can trust you and the idea.
• Define what you want to accomplish; what you want to change.
• Add your “why.” It’s the heart and soul of the change you seek. (Simon Sinek’s Start with Why is a terrific guide for this part of your work.)
If you have an idea, “A Billion Hours of Good” is a great book to motivate and encourage you in a journey to change the world that goes beyond what you can do alone.
Don’t forget the best part — you can do it all in 14 minutes a day. How can we pass up a deal like that?
(Dawn Franks, the author of the e-book Giving Fingerprints, is CEO of Your Philanthropy. She provides high-touch advising services to families, businesses, and foundations to enhance the giving experience and maximize impact. She writes a blog, the YP Journal, at www.your-philanthropy.com. Comments and questions are welcome. Send to info@your-philanthropy.com.)