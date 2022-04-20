East Texas Giving Day is Tuesday, April 26, and I want to personally ask you to make a contribution to support local charities at www.easttexasgivingday.org. There is an old saying in fundraising that people don’t give because no one ever asks. I want to make it crystal clear, I’m asking you to make a gift on East Texas Giving Day. East Texas Communities Foundation is hosting the seventh annual East Texas Giving Day on Tuesday, and there are a number of great reasons for you to make a gift.
First, local charities rely on your annual gifts to accomplish their important missions. Over many decades, individuals in our community have banded together to create various charities to offer important programs and services that support families in need in our community and enrich all of our lives. Food pantries, animal shelters, children’s clinics, symphonies, museums, adult literacy programs and after school programs are a small sampling of the types of organizations that rely on our annual support. EastTexasGivingDay.org is a website that offers a one-stop shop for you to learn about the work of nearly 300 charities in our community, and make a quick and easy gift to support their work.
Second, the work of local charities impacts individuals every day. The best way to understanding this is to hear someone’s story about how an organization affected them personally. EastTexasGivingDay.org includes over 90 Celebration Pages where individuals have shared a personal story about how a charity affected them. In addition, these individuals have set a personal goal, and you can help them give back so the organization that helped them can help others. You will be inspired by their stories.
Third, East Texas Giving Day is pleased to welcome nearly 65 new charitable organizations which are participating in the event for the first time this year. With these new additions, donors can choose from nearly 300 organizations, and make gifts of various amounts which will go directly to them. The website has a powerful search tool which allows you to search for an organization by name, program category or county. You have the power to search for, and support, organizations that meet your personal charitable goals.
Fourth, East Texas Giving Day is a unique day for you to do something old and something new. On giving day you are encouraged to make an annual gift to your favorite charities, just like you normally would do. Instead of quietly making an online gift, however, one of the main principles behind East Texas Giving Day is that you are encouraged to share your giving with others. That doesn’t mean you need to share how much you gave, but please share the fact that you gave with your friends via your preferred communication platforms. Unlike normal personal giving, the power of your gift is multiplied on East Texas Giving Day when you share about your gift on social media. The fact that you gave encourages others to learn more about the organizations which are important to you and consider making a gift themselves. East Texas Giving Day empowers generosity to go viral. With this particular virus, you are encouraged to encourage the spread.
Finally, East Texas Giving Day is an opportunity for our region to celebrate the important work of hundreds of local charities. Philanthropy is a voluntary act of love to assist and enrich the lives of our neighbors and friends. Celebrate philanthropy and the work of our outstanding local nonprofits as you browse the website at easttexasgivingday.org to learn about the mission of local charities, read about lives that have been impacted by their work, and learn about their most pressing needs. Celebrate philanthropy as you watch the leaderboard tally our collective generosity; and joyfully observe as individuals and organizations reach personal goals, win prizes and reach matching gift goals throughout the event. Celebrating philanthropy by participating in East Texas Giving Day, and encouraging your friends to join you, may be your next best opportunity to give well.