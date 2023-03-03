Through this column, I serve to represent the voice of the veteran while highlighting the value of our East Texas veterans and their families to project the vision of the "Veteran Friendly" mission.
As a proud Blue Star Military mother, my son serves as a U.S. Army Blackhawk pilot, officer and instructor for which I find gratitude in the support and encouragement of the Mothers of Military [MOM]s group in Hawkins where our faithful local chapter founder Kathy Dyer leads military mothers through prayer as we share our requests for our military members while bonding through our linked positions as mothers whose heroes are the soldiers we raised.
I am also the daughter of a veteran. My father, Charles Gallagher, served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War years, returning home to Fort Worth where he worked long hours at General Dynamics over the F-16 program when my passion for military aviation ultimately led to becoming a contributing writer of 16 years for the AirMed & Rescue magazine covering the courageous work of our nation’s military.
If I’ve learned anything about the military and our veterans, is that they work hard to help others without expecting anything in return.
The call to serve others runs deeply even throughout their ‘retirement’ as stated in the Never Stop Serving motto of the Military Officers Association of America [MOAA] Military Officer magazine which beams all the brighter with the photo of Tyler’s own U.S. Army Lt. Col. [LTC] Jim Snow [Ret] and president of the Rose Capital [Texas] Chapter. On the cover of the January issue are the words THE CHANGEMAKERS where on page 38 you will see LTC Snow’s words, “Just because we take the uniform off doesn’t mean we don’t still serve. I want to help grow the capabilities of veterans in our area.”
LTC Snow has dedicated the past 15 years to ‘make change happen’ for Veterans throughout ETX as a co-founder of the Communities Assisting Military Personnel and Veterans [CAMP V] which is led by Executive Director and U.S. Air Force Veteran, Travis Gladhill; co-founder and board chairperson Susan Campbell, combined with a diverse Board of regional community leaders.
The 20-acre CAMP V campus provides comprehensive services for Veterans and families, such as assisting with navigating the mired matrix of Veterans Administration (VA) benefits system, supporting the veteran through the military-to-civilian transition, identifying employment and housing options, providing mental health services through the Andrews Center, and a dedicated Women’s Center to give female veterans a place to call their own.
CAMP V is a fitting example of how Veteran Friendly East Texas is.
In addition to the values of duty, honor, sacrifice, veterans bring significant monetary investment to their communities as they generate cost savings to local communities. Research conducted by The UT Tyler Soules School of Business calculated the economic impact highlighting the monetary value of our veteran population, estimating a lifetime impact of $1.6 million per veteran.
The value and vision of Veteran Friendly mission is far-reaching to all of the 38 counties of the East Texas region, where more than 170,000 Veterans ‘never stop serving’ even as civilians and who continue to strengthen every community and every industry in East Texas. The ETX region is also home to 130,000 service members representing active duty, Reserves, National Guard, and their families. The ETX region reflects the military’s commitment to careers in aviation, health care, agriculture, real estate, education, the arts, entertainment, tourism, nonprofit organizations, energy and transportation.
As a columnist for the Veteran Friendly mission, I hope to be the voice for every veteran who never stops serving, and who strengthens every community and every industry. Every veteran has a story; I would like to welcome you to share your story with me through this column by contacting me at etxveterans@gmail.com.
Remember, there is power in numbers and no other organization in our great nation knows the power of a collective force better than our Veterans. Together, we can shine the light on ETX as a ‘Veteran Friendly’ region which will benefit all the 1.9 million residents who call East Texas home.