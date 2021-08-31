Autumn is fast approaching, and if you’re like me, you’re looking forward to crisp, cool days, chilly nights and the changing colors of the leaves. As the seasons change, so do our gardening activities. The Smith County Master Gardeners have been very busy this spring and summer keeping the Tyler Botanical Gardens as beautiful as ever! And while we continue to maintain the beauty of these gardens, we have several fall community projects:
Leading off our many Fall activities, is the “First Tuesdays in the Garden!”
Join us at Noon on the patio in the IDEA Garden (located in the southeast corner of the Tyler Botanical Gardens) on September 7th, October 5th and November 2nd for our Fall Gardening series of programs. Seating is limited, so you may want to bring a lawnchair. Lectures run about 30-40 minutes. Topics this Fall are “What’s Bugging You”, “Bulbs 101” and “Weaving an Autumn Tapestry Using Changing Colors.” All lectures begin at Noon.
The East Texas Gardening Guide and Calendar is a yearly publication by the Smith County Master Gardeners offering gardening advice, tips, planting guides, lists of things to do, and timely articles on seasonal plants – all written with the local East Texas gardening community in mind. The 2022 Calendar/Guide highlights pollinators featuring butterflies, hummingbirds, moths and the native plants that attract them. Filled with loads of information and amazing photographs taken by Master Gardeners, it’s a must for all gardeners. These Calendar/Guides are for sale for $7.00 each and will be for available at all Master Gardener events or you can contact (903) 590-2980 or smithmghelpdesk@gmail.com.
Smith County Master Gardeners will be participating the 2021 East Texas Fair this year assisting in the Horticulture building, answering all your gardening questions and providing brochures for various horticulture topics. The East Texas Fair opens September 24th and runs through October 3rd. Hope to see you there!
Tyler’s famous Rose Garden hosts many visitors every year, including groups who arrive by bus to view the gardens. Smith County Master Gardeners have formed a team to serve the Tyler Parks & Recreation Department as trained and informed guides for these out-of-town visitors. Our team would love give you a tour, please contact (903) 590-2980 or smithmghelpdesk@gmail.com.
And last but certainly not least, the award winning Smith County Master Gardeners “From Bulbs to Blooms” sale is back this year! This event features heirloom, hardy, and hard-to-find bulbs that are suited for Texas and the Southern zones. Again, this year we are hosting a virtual event with online shopping and curbside pickup. Similar to last year. September 13th Greg Grant, Smith County Horticulture Agent and bulb expert will host a virtual presentation showcasing the bulbs that will be available for sale in the online store. The online store will open for shopping on September 27th through October 5th. Bulb sale pick up is October 9th from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. at Pollard United Methodist Church, 3030 New Copeland Road, Tyler. The link for the online bulb store and much more information on the sale is www.txmg.org/smith. Tickets will also be available online for a chance to win a very special bulb being raffled by the Smith County Master Gardeners. Plan on shopping early as many items sell out quickly.
(Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service.)