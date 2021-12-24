With changes to the Nutrition Facts panel in 2006 that listed the content of trans fats in foods, industry efforts to reformulate food products, and government efforts to limit use of these fats in restaurants and food service operations, consumption of trans fats has declined from about 5.8 grams per day to 1.3 grams per day. While this is good news, health experts agree that consumers must continue to pay attention to their intake of trans fats and strive to reduce it as much as possible. Cardiovascular disease is the leading cause of death in both men and women in the United States.
Consuming trans fats increases low-density lipoprotein (LDL, or “bad”) cholesterol. This effect contributes to increased coronary heart disease and death. Trans fats may also have other adverse health effects like decreasing high-density lipoprotein (HDL, or “good”) cholesterol. When you add this to the LDL-raising effect of saturated fat, the risk for coronary heart disease is further increased.
Trans fats are produced during hydrogenation of vegetable oils, making the oil more solid than liquid in nature. This process is used in the food industry to produce partially or fully hydrogenated vegetable oils. While many food manufacturers have reformulated their products to contain smaller amounts of trans fats, hydrogenated and partially hydrogenated oils are still a main ingredient used in a variety of products. These oils are less expensive and help extend shelf life, provide stability and improve the taste of food.
Foods like coffee creamer; commercially made crackers, cookies, cakes, frozen pies and other baked goods; fast food; frozen pizza; ready-to-use frostings; refrigerated dough products (biscuits and cinnamon rolls); snack foods; and vegetable shortenings and stick margarines contain hydrogenated/partially hydrogenated oils. Some restaurants may still use hydrogenated oil for frying or in food preparation. The amount of trans fat can vary within food categories.
The amount of trans fats per serving is listed in grams on the nutrition label. The Institute of Medicine recommends an intake of trans fats as near zero as possible. A listing of 0 grams of trans fats does not necessarily mean there are no trans fats in the product. Under the labeling regulations, if a product contains less than 0.5 gram per serving, it can declare 0 grams per serving. To avoid trans fats entirely, check the ingredient list. If hydrogenated or partially hydrogenated oil is listed, then the product does contain some amount of trans fats and your intake will depend on the number of servings you consume.
Limiting your intake of trans fats is just one component of a healthful diet. For more information, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.