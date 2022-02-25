Warm up this winter with some slow-cooked comfort food! Using a slow cooker or the slow-cook function of your electric pressure cooker is an easy way to make your favorite seasonal meals. After you prep the ingredients, you can put them in the cooker, start it and forget it. After a few hours, you have a warm, flavorful meal ready to enjoy.
Safely prepare slow-cooked food by following these steps:
• If you plan to use frozen meat, poultry or seafood, give yourself enough time to thaw it safely. Do not thaw frozen food on the counter. Instead thaw it in the refrigerator, in cold water or in the microwave. Cook your meal immediately after thawing the meat.
• Wash your hands for 20 seconds with soap and water before preparing, during and after.
• Rinse fresh fruits or vegetables under running water before cutting or peeling them.
• When cutting up ingredients, keep raw meat, poultry and seafood separate from any food you plan to eat raw (for example, garnish or toppings like cheese, cilantro or lemon zest). Use separate cutting boards, plates and utensils.
• Large cuts of meat and poultry may be cooked safely in a slow cooker. However, since slow cookers are available in several sizes, check the instruction booklet for suggested sizes of meat and poultry to cook in your slow cooker.
• Wash hands after touching raw meat, poultry or seafood.
• Vegetables cook slower than meat in a slow cooker, so put the vegetables in first.
• Add meat, poultry or seafood to the slow cooker. Make sure your slow cooker is between half and two-thirds full. Too full, the food may be undercooked and not full enough, the food may be overcooked.
• Start your cooker right after you finish prepping. Do not set a timer to start cooking later in the day. Bacteria can multiply quickly in the parts of the food that reach room temperature before cooking begins.
• Cook to the right temperature to kill germs. You may assume that your meal is safe to eat because it has slowly cooked for hours, but the only way to know for sure is to use a food thermometer. Place the food thermometer in the thickest part of the food, avoiding bone, fat or gristle. Check to see if it has reached a safe internal temperature:
o Whole cuts of beef, pork, veal and lamb: 145°F (then allow the meat to rest for 3 minutes before carving or eating)
o Ground meats, such as beef and pork: 160°F
o Egg dishes: 160°F
o All poultry, including ground chicken and turkey: 165°F
• Refrigerate leftovers within 2 hours of cooking (1 hour if exposed to temperatures above 90°F, like in a hot car). Leaving leftovers out too long will allow bacteria to multiply.
I hope you enjoy the cold days ahead with those wonderful slow cooker meals! For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.