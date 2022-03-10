All of us know motivation is a key ingredient to accomplishing goals in our personal and professional lives. But if you wait for motivation to strike like a sudden lightning storm, you’re a lot less likely to take a single step toward any goal. Even if you have a much-desired goal in mind, it’s all too easy to deplete motivation through feeling overwhelmed, procrastination or impatience.
These strategies can help you increase your motivation to accomplish the goals that matter to you:
•Before setting a goal, it is critical to clearly identify meaning — why is successfully reaching this goal important to you? What will this achievement mean to you?
•If you set a goal and find yourself procrastinating or not achieving it, revisit the meaning of the goal you have set. Is this a goal that continues to matter to you? If so, consider the meaning behind the procrastination or the difficulties that you are experiencing.
•Be Specific (What exactly do you want to accomplish?)
•Measurable (How will you know when you have succeeded?)
•Achievable (Is the goal you have set possible?)
•Realistic (Does setting this goal make sense for you right now?)
•Time-bound (What is the specific time frame to accomplish this goal?)
•Set up a to-do list — and tick it off. If necessary, break down tasks into manageable mini-tasks and write each one down. If you are having difficulty breaking down your goal into smaller tasks, just begin working toward it.
•Surround yourself by other people who are actively working on their own goals. Their efforts may inspire you, too.
•Create an image of yourself achieving this goal. Imagine what achieving this goal will mean for you. These positive emotions as you are completing the tasks on your to-do list will help to fuel motivation.
•Try to choose a space that is organized, free of clutter, and with minimal distractions. Focus on one task at a time, not multitasking.
•Decide how often you’ll track progress toward your overall goal through your to-do list and identify stumbling blocks as you progress.
•Think creatively about how to expand available time to work on your goal. Can you make certain tasks more routine in your life?
Remember to be kind to yourself when tracking progress toward achieving your goal and build small rewards into the process. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.