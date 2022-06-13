Readers can break free from the patterns holding them back and achieve new heights of success with a groundbreaking approach to constellations work, a Tyler resident and author says.
In her new book "Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint: A Powerful Guide to Transformation Through Disentangling Multigenerational Patterns," transformational and systemic coach Judy Wilkins-Smith helps readers break free from the patterns that hold them back so they can create lives of greater meaning and impact.
"Your life is not a train wreck. Even if you feel everything has gone off the rails over and over again, transformation is possible. The key lies in decoding the patterns that got you here- unconscious patterns that you inherited from your family system."
“While everyone knows that we inherit our physical DNA from our ancestors,” she writes, “few people realize that we also inherit multiple generations of patterns of decisions, thoughts, feelings, actions, and mindsets -- an ‘emotional blueprint’ that is deeply unconscious, yet faithfully repeated.”
According to Wilkins-Smith, one of the most effective ways to shift these unconscious, inherited patterns is by working with systems dynamics and constellations. With Decoding Your Emotional Blueprint, she makes the profound implications of these models immediately accessible to anyone searching for personal healing and transformation.
Drawing from neuroscience, epigenetics, genealogy, and quantum physics, Wilkins-Smith shares a variety of strategies and practices that will help you detect hidden and multigenerational patterns, recognize their original purpose, and then break the cycles to create an extraordinary life.
Wilkins-Smith is a highly-regarded systemic work & constellations expert, coach, thought partner, and motivational speaker.
Passionate about visionary leadership and positive, accelerated, global change, Wilkins-Smith explores critical dynamics in personal and organizational systems and the points at which they intersect to create growth and success.
As the Founder of System Dynamics for Individuals and Organizations, she has 18 years of expertise in assisting high performance individuals, Fortune 500 executives, and legacy families to end limiting cycles and reframe challenges into lasting breakthroughs and peak performance.