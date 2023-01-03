Two East Texas families entered the new year with something precious to celebrate.
The Espinozas welcomed a new child into the world on New Year's Day. Edgar Espinoza Jr. was the first baby of the new year born in Tyler.
Baby Edgar arrived at 5:30 a.m. Jan. 1 at UT Health Tyler weighing 6 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 17 ¼ inches.
He was born to parents Jessenia and Edgar Espinoza and joins big sister Roselyn Grace, 3.
“We were excited to hear that our son was the first baby born in 2023. We feel very blessed to welcome our first son and second child, Edgar Jr.,” Jessenia said.
Just hours later, another hospital was welcoming its New Year's baby.
Ellison Elizabeth was born at 10:38 a.m. at Christus Mother Frances Hospital in Tyler to parents Gunner Land & Avery Humphrey.