We typically eat more and exercise less during the holidays. If we get too much out of balance with our food intake and our activity output, we may literally be "bursting" with holiday cheer! To help prevent our winter holiday season from coming "apart at the seams," here are tips to fit in some physical activity.
As much as you can, wear running or comfortable walking shoes so you can get moving whenever there’s an opportunity. Pop a casserole in the oven and head out the door for a walk or jog while it’s baking. Park farther away and walk to your destination. Walk the mall before you shop the mall.
Take the stairs. In one minute, a 150-pound person burns approximately 10 calories walking upstairs and only 1.5 calories riding an elevator, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Work out with your mobile device. Download an app(s) or video(s) for your mobile device (iPad, iPhone, etc.) or watch an online video that will help you get moving. Some of these may be especially helpful when you’re traveling and staying in a hotel or with friends. Use your favorite search engine or check with the app store for your mobile device to find apps and videos that inspire you.
Find trails and tracks before you travel. Visit the USA Track & Field website at http://www.usatf.org/routes for routes for walking or running in your destination city. Check with your host or hotel as to their safety before you take off.
If you like to work out to music, gift yourself with some new tunes to get motivated. Or you could put together your own playlist.
Clean your house. Set aside several hours one day and REALLY clean your house. Bending, squatting, running up and down stairs, standing while folding and putting away laundry, etc., all burn calories.
Build activity into family visits and outings. Encourage house guests to bring workout clothes suitable for walking or perhaps activities at a local health club. For more information, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.