Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service hosted a Child Passenger Safety event in Tyler on Sept. 22. The checkup event was an excellent partnership between Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Smith County, the Texas A&M AgriLife Passenger Safety and KidSafe Initiative Project and the Texas Department of Transportation Tyler District.
Thanks to the hard work and planning of the volunteers and technicians, the event went very smoothly and was very well attended. We are grateful to Classic Toyota for providing a wonderful location for the event. Many thanks to our technicians and volunteers from TxDOT, Paramedics Plus in Wylie, BCFS Health and Human Services-Tyler, Texas A&M AgriLife Smith County, Superior Health Plan, United Health Care and Classic Toyota for their hard work at this event. We appreciated the opportunity to provide assistance in the community and it was evident that the parents were appreciative of the education they received at the event.
Here are some interesting statistics from the event:
• 42 child safety seat inspections conducted
• No child arrived correctly restrained
• 38 new seats issued at no cost to the parents
• 17 old/unsafe seats were collected and destroyed
• 15 children arrived incorrectly riding in a seat belt or totally unrestrained
The proper use of child safety seats reduces the risk of injury and death, leading to reduced medical costs, avoidance of lost future earnings, and improved quality of life. These economic benefits are an estimated $2,441 per child age 0 to 4 and $2,921 per child age 4 to 7 for new seats distributed, and $695 per child for seat misuse corrected with an assumed 75% continued use. Based on this formula, the total economic impact for the 42 inspections at the event is $76,865.
For more information on passenger safety programs and events, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.