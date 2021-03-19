In recognition of March as National Nutrition Month, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension is promoting Cooking Well with Diabetes on its new on-line based learning platform, AgriLife Learn (agrilifelearn.tamu.edu). The class is $20, and you can register by clicking the Family and Health image to the right of the screen on the AgriLife Learn Website. Cooking Well with Diabetes has been an AgriLife program for over 15 years, teaching healthy meal planning and preparation for people living with diabetes. With the course being self-paced, it allows the learner to go back and review the material as much as needed, at any time of day or night.
Cooking Well with Diabetes On-line encompasses four lessons that review meal planning and cooking techniques with over 25 recipes that aim to make food flavorful and lighter than the usual Texas cuisine. Participants are also encouraged to prepare and have a plan for celebrations and festivities.
The aim is to provide the same personal interaction to the learning process but through the safety of using technology and for those that just want to attend the class from the comforts of their own home. For more information on Cooking Well with Diabetes course opportunities, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980, or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.