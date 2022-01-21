Super Bowl LVI is right around the corner, Sunday, Feb. 13. This year, the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) is teaming up with Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service to remind football fans and Super Bowl partygoers that designated drivers are the best defense against the dangers of drunk driving. When Super Bowl celebrations involve alcohol, plan for a ride home with a sober driver. TxDOT and AgriLife Extension want to remind everyone: Drive Sober. No Regrets.
If hosting a Super Bowl LVI party, prepare plenty of snacks and non-alcoholic beverages for guests and the designated drivers. Additionally, do not serve alcohol to minors. If an underage person drinks and drives, the person who provided the alcohol can be held liable for any damage, injury or death caused by the underage driver.
In fact, the alcohol contributor can face jail time if they host a party where alcohol is served to people under 21.
The decision to drive impaired — and the consequences that follow — are irreversible. When heading out for a night of Super Bowl fun, make a game plan and follow these simple tips for a safe and happy evening:
• It is never OK to drive drunk. Designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation or a ride service to get home safely after drinking.
• Use the community’s sober ride program if available.
• If a drunk driver is seen on the road, call 911 immediately.
• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and plan to get them home safely.
Choosing to drive drunk may result in legal and financial hardships, diminished reputation, vehicle loss and even loss of life. In Texas alone during 2020, 958 people died in vehicular crashes in which the driver was under the influence of alcohol. Punishment for being caught drinking and driving will result in jail time, loss of driver’s license, loss of vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees and fines.
If you would like to know more about the Watch UR BAC Program, contact: Jeffrey Pearce, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service at 979-321-5333; or email: Jeffrey.Pearce@ag.tamu.edu.
Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service’s Watch UR BAC program is a free, statewide program to promote alcohol awareness, the dangers of impaired driving, and friends watching out for friends.
Here's to a safe and fun filled Super Bowl! For more information, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Stay well and stay safe.