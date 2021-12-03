The holiday season that spans from November through early January is a wonderful time of year where the focus is on family, friends and often delicious food and drink. But after all this festiveness, January can often bring the post-holiday blues. To avoid this January slump, take a little time now to think about what is important to you and your overall well-being for the long term. Start by practicing better self-care during the holidays. To nurture yourself, assess your atmosphere and see how it feels, then you can add uplifting things like lighting, scents or music.
Some common holiday obstacles and some creative solutions to overcome them this season:
1. Overeating is probably the most common challenge during the holiday season. While you do not need to avoid your favorite holiday treats entirely, it is a good idea to moderate your intake. Instead of deprivation, focus on healthy additions. Start the day with a healthy breakfast of whole grain oatmeal and fresh fruit for some healthy fiber and vitamins. If you are planning to have a smaller celebration with just your immediate family or a few friends, consider serving nutrient-dense appetizers such as a vegetable platter.
2. Drinking too much can lead to poor judgment, feeling flooded with emotions, depression or other health problems. If you chose to drink alcohol, be sure to drink twice as much water between each drink. This will help to keep you hydrated as well as slowing down your consumption. You can create a celebratory drink that is alcohol-free and lower in calories while still feeling festive and enjoying the moment.
3. While most of us like to sit down to a football game after that holiday meal, it is easy to get stuck indoors in the cooler months. Instead of creating a new dent in the sofa, try to create some new family traditions. Perhaps a winter hike or a family ice skating trip, a holiday craft night where the activity is making ornaments or small gifts, or a post meal walk to admire your neighbors' holiday decorations. There are many ways to be active and festive and to continue to enjoy the outdoors in the winter months.
4. Having so much time dedicated to family and creating a festive atmosphere can be overwhelming and we may find ourselves exhausted at the end of the holiday season. Even with the spirit of giving in the air, we can be generous with ourselves and allow small windows of time to reflect with gratitude on the wonderful gifts in our lives. Pay attention to the signals your children are sending. They could be feeling overwhelmed as well and modeling healthy boundaries is a great way to show them how to handle situations that can become overstimulating.
By incorporating even just a few of these strategies, you will arrive in the new year ready to continue your healthy behaviors rather than starting all over from square one.