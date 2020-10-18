"It's open! It's open!," two-year-old Anna-Kate Kirby of Tyler said between her smiles to her mother Mackenzie Creath as she helped her onto her favorite amusement – the swings.
For several months, Anna-Kate's favorite swings at Southside Park, located along the Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler, were behind a construction fence.
The park, refurbished with inclusive playground equipment for kids of all abilities and ages opened in Nov. 2019; however, a large section was closed in March 2020 due to surfacing problems.
"I'm swinging! I'm swinging!" Anna-Kate announced from a green swing on Sunday morning as her mother gently pushed her.
Krista Nicey of Tyler and her daughter Sanaa Nicey, 3, also spent their time swinging. Nicey said she is glad her daughter has a nice, updated park to play at.
"We usually go to the park at Fresh, but it closed for COVID," she said.
Now that the construction fence is finally gone, families and children have a large area of fun options to explore at the playground at 455 Shiloh Road, including swings, slides, spinners, musical equipment and more.
The playground has wheelchair ramps, a smooth surface turf, and fully accessible features for kids with special needs.
The new playground was a joint effort of the Tyler Area Ambucs and the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation Department.