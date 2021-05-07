If you’re turning to smoothies as part of your strategy to lose weight or take your healthy eating up a notch, your menu may need a little attention. Done right, smoothies can make nutritious sense, packing satisfying ingredients along with fiber, vitamins, minerals and other health-protecting substances. But even some of the most healthful smoothie ingredients can add up to a lot of calories and, therefore, interfere with your weight loss goals — or worse, lead to unintentional weight gain.
Whether blending a smoothie or smoothie bowl, here are some common traps you’ll want to avoid:
• You sip your smoothie with breakfast. If your smoothie contains protein powder, Greek yogurt, nut butters and the like, there’s a good chance it contains enough calories to replace your meal rather than accompany it. If you enjoy a smoothie alongside your morning eats, you may want to reconsider your smoothie recipe to lighten your breakfast calorie load.
• You add too much fruit. Though fruit is a healthy smoothie ingredient, you can get too much of a good thing — in the form of calories and carbs. A general rule of thumb is to stick to around 1 cup of fruit per smoothie. That’s about a serving. Putting a few different fruits in your blender can easily add up to much more, so if you’re mixing fruits, keep an eye on the total amount.
• You’re not keeping tabs on added sweeteners. Be it maple syrup, honey, agave, coconut sugar or any other form of added sugar, too much sweetener is where many smoothies go astray. Other added sugars may come in the form of plant-based milks (sometimes even in original varieties) and flavored yogurts. Since fruit is naturally sweet, see if you can get by with just a hint of added sugar, if any.
• You’re adding too many “boosters.” Nut butters, chia seeds and protein powders can all be great smoothie additions, but like other smoothie ingredients, it’s possible to go overboard. A tablespoon of either peanut or almond butter has about 100 calories; protein powders often start in the 100-calorie range; and chia, flax or hemp seeds get you to the 100-calorie mark in two or three tablespoons. If you aren’t careful with your add-ins, the calories can add up quickly.
