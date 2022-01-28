It’s time to shake off 2021 and any habits you may have developed during the pandemic that aren’t great for your health. Many people developed different habits during the pandemic. Some adopted new habits to protect their work/life balance and improve their mental and physical health.
But many people developed new habits that weren’t so good. Anxiety and depression were common, leading to unhealthy methods of coping. Smoking and substance use rose significantly during the pandemic.
And your physical health may have taken a back seat. More restaurant food delivery and less grocery shopping, not to mention access to snacks 24/7, may have led to less healthy diets and overeating. Less going out in public meant more sitting on the couch. And with gyms, yoga and Pilates studios, and other public activity spaces shut down, it was easy to fall out of good exercise habits.
If your habits could use a reset, there is no better time to begin than now. Looking at ways to improve what you eat and how much exercise you get are good starting points. Both can help boost your physical and mental health.
It Starts with a Plan
If you’re someone who embraces New Year’s resolutions, you can make a list of things to do to boost your health. You can even craft your own challenge to set some goals and work toward them.
Remember to:
• Be honest with yourself about what needs to change.
• Take it slow, one step at a time.
• Write out a few goals.
• Make an action plan of what you can do each week.
• Write down why you’re making these changes.
• Give yourself some incentives.
• Tell your plans to someone else.
Learning from the past can help. Any time you try but don’t succeed, consider it a step toward achieving your goal. Each attempt is a lesson to be learned. Give yourself credit for what you do manage to do. You’re more likely to succeed if you do that instead of beating yourself up for not being perfect.
As you try to replace a few unhealthy habits with better ones, be patient with yourself. Habits take time to develop. A healthy lifestyle is made up of the choices you make and the healthy habits you create. Treat yourself well. For more information, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.