Every time there’s a medical advance, there’s a scammer waiting around the corner to exploit it. When genetic testing first became an important medical service, scammers targeted cancer screenings and medication metabolization.
The latest growing genetic testing fraud trend focuses on cardiovascular genetic testing. Scammers are offering Medicare beneficiaries genetic testing cheek swabs to obtain their Medicare information for fraudulent billing purposes or possibly medical identity theft.
Here are several ways cardiovascular genetic testing is advertised:
• Cardio/cardiac genetic screening/test
• Cardiovascular genetic screening/test
• Comprehensive cardiovascular panel
• Comprehensive cardiomyopathy NSG
• Cardiovascular disease genetic kit
• Hereditary cardiovascular profile
If Medicare denies a cardiovascular genetic test claim, a beneficiary might be responsible for the entire cost of the test: The average cost is $9,000 to $11,000. Cardiovascular genetic testing is covered by Medicare when the test is medically reasonable and necessary, when it is ordered by a treating physician, and when a treating physician orders the test as a diagnostic service and uses the results to manage the patient’s condition.
To stop cardiovascular genetic testing fraud:
• Be sure your doctor has assessed your condition. Although Medicare covers many genetic tests to detect heart disease, these tests do not predict or screen for cardiovascular disease (aka the diseases that affect the heart or blood vessels).
• Do not give out your personal information to anyone who calls you and claims that your cardiologist has requested cardiovascular testing OR accept screening services from anyone at a community event, local fair, farmers’ market, parking lot or any other public event.
• Always read your Medicare Summary Notice (MSN) or Explanation of Benefits (EOB). The words “gene analysis,” “molecular pathology,” or “laboratory” may indicate questionable genetic testing has occurred.
• If you received a cardiovascular genetic testing kit or test that was not medically necessary, report your concerns about billing errors or possible fraud and abuse to your local SMP.
To locate the local Senior Medicare Patrol, contact the Texas Senior Medicare Patrol hotline at 888-341-6187. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.