Now that 2022 is upon us, I’m sure you’ve already started on some new goals or resolutions you hope to achieve. They’re usually tangible, like losing weight, going to the gym more often, working smarter, not harder at work, etc.
But do you ever set goals to be a better version of yourself emotionally, mentally, or spiritually? I’ve never really thought of it until I looked back at my life to see how much I’ve changed, to see all the different versions of myself and how they affected me as a parent.
I used to be extremely shy and quiet. I rarely had my picture taken or took selfies because I hated how I looked. I used to hide behind a hard outer shell. I used to have issues in relationships of all kinds with my parents, spouse, colleagues and even my children.
For as long as I could remember, since childhood until my early adult years people would say, “You’re a snob” and “You’re stuck-up,” while secretly I was thinking, “No, I’m just shy, and I don’t know how to communicate with you.” It doesn’t help that my natural expression makes me look mad all the time when I don’t smile (if you know you know).
I’m also an introvert with severe ADHD and complex PTSD that went undiagnosed until last year. So, for 45 years, I’ve struggled with verbal communication. My mind will sometimes go blank. My throat closes up from fear and anxiety. What’s in my head doesn’t always come out of my mouth correctly.
I felt I had to protect myself from others. I didn’t want to hurt others or get hurt, so I prevented all but one or maybe two people from getting close to me. As I got older and became a teenager, I came out of my shell. I blossomed.
My shell cracked a little and I let someone in I shouldn’t have. He broke me. His words and actions made me feel ugly, stupid and ashamed to be me. Nothing that made me who I am at my core satisfied him. And I mistakenly thought I was supposed to be whatever he wanted me to be.
I lost a piece of me the more I tried changing for him until there was nothing left. I would spend years putting myself back together.
Because of that hurt, how I thought of myself and my undiagnosed conditions, my kids grew up with a broken, angry mom. I was harsh and controlling expecting perfection from them and myself. My heart still hurts over that and always will. I wanted to be soft, loving and nurturing; I truly did.
The shell was back stronger than ever, unyielding, as I wrestled within for years. Then in my mid-thirties, something shifted and I realized. The hard shell was softening, changing, turning into something else — a chrysalis.
I was becoming something new and different, still a little broken but changing nonetheless. Then I went within again, many times over the years. I changed and grew, emerging into something better than before until I appeared more beautiful, softer, more compassionate, forgiving and loving, for myself, my children and others.
I was no longer broken. I was full of beauty and love I had never experienced before, a deep, all-encompassing love that can only come from one source. THE source. Jesus, God, Holy Spirit. The Almighty, The Counselor, The Father. He has many names, but they all mean the same. Love.
I discovered a love for myself and others in a way that brought me to my knees before the Lord in humbleness, gratefulness and thankfulness. I am now more whole, yet still morphing into something else as I age. I am me, but not me because I am a new version of myself every day. You are a new version of yourself every day too.
I am made anew through Him. A beautiful butterfly, ready to take flight. Flying, soaring, fluttering, my colors brilliantly showcased in the sun being the light He calls us to be.
And because I did the inner work, becoming aware of my thoughts, actions and words, shining the light of love onto them, I saw the darkness within. I became a better parent, spouse, employee and colleague. My relationships flourished and continue to do so today, especially with my children, even though they are now adults.
Why? Because I chose love and compassion over fear and control. Was it easy? Not at all. It took a long time and many hardships. Was it worth the difficulties? Yes, absolutely. I wouldn’t change a single experience I’ve had or a lesson I’ve learned because it wouldn’t have made me who I am today.
In fact, this past year, I learned a valuable lesson. I’ve learned to live in the now, and accept that it’s okay to rest when I can rather than cycling through intense periods of creativity and productivity only to crash and burn.
As a parent, it’s a valuable lesson to learn because our children watch and listen to us. We’re their first role models. When we don’t take responsibility for our thoughts, actions, and words, we’re teaching those around us who are watching and listening.
If we’re easily triggered, stressed out, lashing out verbally and physically, guess what your kids are doing? The same thing, at home, at school and in all of their relationships.
But if you’re ready for your home to be more peaceful, loving, and happy, doing the same things over and over again isn’t going to get you there. It’s going to take looking hard at yourself as soon as possible and making the conscious decision to be a more connected parent.
Are you ready to make that your New Year’s resolution for 2022? Are you ready to look within and heal your inner child? Are you ready to look past your hard shell to the person and parent you know you can be? May you strive to do so always with love and compassion.