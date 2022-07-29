With summer still in full swing, school is probably the last thing you and your child want to think about. But summer is the perfect time to take care of some of your child’s health needs in preparation for the new school year. With a little preparation before school begins, you can avoid some of the stressful mornings that characterizes back-to-school time.
Visit the eye doctor
About 1 in 20 children have a visual problem. School success depends on good vision, both for close work such as reading and distance vision to see anything shown or written on the board. Children should be screened for every year.
sports physicals
A sports physical is different from the typical well-child visit; it will check heart health and look at posture, joints, strength and flexibility.
vaccinations
Schools typically require that students have the right vaccinations and ask for proof at school registration. If you’re not sure whether your child is up to date, call your child’s doctor. If your child is up to date, they’ll send you a form to give your child’s school.
start on a healthy routine
Start the transition to the school year sleep schedule during the last couple of weeks of summer. Getting used to going to bed and waking up earlier is important to avoid the stress-filled rush to get out the door.
Make room in the morning schedule for breakfast. Children who eat a healthy breakfast before school do better all day long.
For children who get breakfast at school, be sure they arrive at school with enough time to eat before school begins.
You can still enjoy the lazy days of summer while getting your children’s health needs taken care of before the jam-packed days of September. With a little planning, you and your child can get a healthy head start to the school year.
For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.