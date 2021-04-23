Salsa can be a flavorful addition to breakfast, lunch or dinner. With so many variations — corn salsa, tomato salsa and fruit salsa, just to name a few — you will never run out of combinations. Salsa is a great way to eat more fruits and vegetables while adding a lot of flavor to your foods!
A salsa garden can provide nutrients such as Vitamin C, which supports healthy body tissues like skin, tendons, cartilage, bones and teeth. Potassium helps every cell in your body function properly. Without it, your heart wouldn’t beat! Vitamin B5 helps your body convert carbohydrates to energy, supports healthy hair, skin and eyes.
You can plant bell peppers, hot peppers, tomatoes, cilantro, onions and corn. If you have limited space, no problem! These vegetables are container-friendly: tomatoes, peppers, onions and cilantro.
Salsa isn’t just for chips; try topping these healthy foods with fresh and flavorful salsa: scrambled eggs, chicken breasts, fish or fish tacos, hamburgers, pizza and baked potatoes.
Try some healthier options instead of chips to dip with such as carrot sticks, pepper slices, jicama slices, whole grain crackers, pita bread, bagels or pretzels.
Dip it up this week and don’t be afraid to create your own unique salsa recipes! For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.