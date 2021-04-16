Pizza doesn’t have to be an unhealthy food! Add color and crunch to your favorite pizza by topping it with vegetables you’ve grown in your very own pizza garden. When you top your pizza with homegrown veggies, you are adding nutrients to keep your body healthy. Make pizza night a fun, family tradition that starts with harvesting vegetables that you have grown in your own garden or in containers. If you are new to gardening, then here are some simple ways to create a pizza garden:
Tomatoes: start seeds indoors. Transplant seedlings 24-36 inches apart directly into garden soil, burying 2/3 of the plant during planting. Add a cage to support the plant. Harvest when tomatoes are firm and very deep in color.
Peppers: start seeds indoors. Transplant outside about four weeks before final frost. Plant seedlings directly into garden soil, 18-36 inches apart. Use shears to harvest when peppers are large.
Zucchini: plant seeds 36 inches apart directly into garden soil. Harvest zucchini when about 4-6 inches long, carefully cutting away from the plant.
Onions: plant mini onion bulbs directly into garden soil about 6 inches apart. Harvest onion bulbs when most of the onion leaves are bending over by pulling up the plant.
Arugula/Spinach: plant seeds 12 inches apart directly into garden soil in cooler temperatures. Harvest when leaves are desirable size. Pick outer leaves first.
You can also add eggplant, cilantro, basil and broccoli to your pizza garden to give your pizza a nutritious boost as well as choosing part skim cheese and opt for a thin crust. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.