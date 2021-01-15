The pandemic has brought with it many changes to our daily lives. One change is a reduction in traffic. This would seem like a positive change, but, surprisingly, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) is reporting that our less traveled roads have given rise to more risky driving behaviors and a higher fatality rate per vehicle miles traveled.
Drivers are taking advantage of the more open roadways to speed. These drivers may have the impression that the more open roads are safer and law enforcement is not making as many traffic stops due to the pandemic. However, NHTSA reports that many states are seeing increased speeding citations during the pandemic with speeds above what is typically seen. In our own NHTSA region in Texas, speeding fatalities as a percentage of total fatalities has increased by 39% just in the month of June. Increased speed is associated with higher fatality rates which we are seeing during this time.
Rollover crashes are also up with more ejection fatalities. This is due to more drivers and passengers taking risks by not wearing seat belts. NHTSA is reporting more crashes with ejections due to unrestrained drivers and passengers.
In the same month of June, nationally, unrestrained fatalities are up by over 15%. Fatal rollover crashes are speed-related more often than fatal non-rollover crashes. Some 40% of fatal rollover crashes involve excessive speeding.
Make a resolution in 2021 to focus on your driving and drive like you would want the person in front of you, behind you, and beside you to drive. Resolve to be a better driver in 2021. While all notions of self-improvement have their value, driving is one area where your actions can affect not only yourself but other drivers and passengers on the road, too. Motor vehicle crashes continue to take their toll, without one day passing without a death on Texas roadways since November 2000. Let’s end this streak! For more information contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.