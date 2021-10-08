The pandemic has not changed the fact that motor vehicle crashes continue to be the leading cause of death for teens 15-to-19 years old in the U.S. and in Texas. Due to their lack of driving experience, teens are more likely to underestimate dangerous situations or make critical errors that can lead to crashes. Distraction from other teen passengers adds to the risk.
Studies have shown that crash risk increases with the number of passengers under age 21. According to a AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, the crash risk increases by 44% for one passenger, doubles for two passengers and quadruples when carrying three or more passengers under 21.
Take advantage of National Teen Driver Safety Week (Oct. 17-23) to talk to your teens about staying safe on the road. Remember, one of the most important safety features for your teen driver is YOU.
Parents should serve as role models to teen drivers and emphasize six safety tips:
1. No passengers. Passengers under 21 in the car are one of the biggest distractions for teen drivers.
2. No cellphone use. Cellphone use is prohibited by the Texas GDL and also for all drivers under the age of 18.
3. No speeding. Speeding is one of the top three mistakes that teens make when learning to drive.
4. No drowsy driving. The typical teen does not get enough sleep each night, making them more at risk when driving.
5. No alcohol. There is a zero-tolerance law in Texas for those under 21.
6. Always buckle up! Most teens killed in vehicle crashes were not buckled up.
First, parents should be familiar with the Graduated Driver License Law (GDL) that protects teen drivers in the beginning stages of their driving. Parents should get involved with their teens and stay involved through their teen driving years to make sure they follow good driving habits.
Bottom line is that as a parent you need to know the dangers that teen driving poses. Your teen may be in the driver’s seat, but parents are in control. Parents can be the biggest influencers on teens’ choices behind the wheel if they take the time to talk with their teens about some of the biggest driving risks not just during National Teen Driver Safety Week, but every week!
Parents have more influence over teen driving than they realize. Be a good example and get involved in their driving habits from the beginning and stay involved for the duration of their teen years. For more information on Passenger Safety Programs and Events, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.