Being mindful of technology encourages healthy connections with oneself and others rather than losing yourself in mobile devices. It also helps to refocus your concentration to be present by avoiding compulsive use of technology.
WHY BE MINDFUL
Use of technology changed the way we approach our work and daily activities. The average person checks their phone several times a day. Time spent on digital devices replaced our time spent on exercise, bonding and creative activities e.g. playing an instrument, brain games, enjoying family meals and playing outdoors.
HOW TO BE MINDFUL?
• A digital detox will help you unplug and disconnect with friends and family. Have a morning routine without your phone or other digital devices. Allow at least an hour each day of screen-free time.
• Take breaks from social media to go outdoors to exercise or connect with the real world. Turn off social media notifications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Twitter and Instagram.
• Encourage screen-free family meals to reconnect with family members and focus on what is served. Avoid screens in your bedroom and do not use any screen 1 hour before bedtime.
• Stretch your body every 30 minutes while using your computer and focus on natural objects that are restful to the eyes.
• Avoid talking or texting while driving. Distracted driving is dangerous, so always stay focused on the road.
Hope that you can use this information to take a break from technology and relax.
