National Stroke Awareness Month in May is celebrated to increase understanding and prevention of strokes. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel leading to or in the brain is blocked or ruptures. These blood vessels provide oxygen and nutrients to the brain. During a stroke, the oxygen and nutrients are unable to reach the brain, therefore the brain cells die. If the brain cells die in a location that regulates a specific body function, there is the possibility that this may hinder that function from working properly.
When it comes to strokes, there are three main types: ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke and transient ischemic attack. An ischemic stroke is when there is a blockage in the blood vessel and can be caused by blood clots, plaque or other particles. On the other hand, hemorrhagic strokes happen when the blood vessels burst in the brain therefore preventing the blood flow needed to keep the brain alive. The last type is a transient ischemic attack sometimes called a “mini-stroke”. A transient ischemic attack is different from the other two types because during these “mini-strokes” the blood flow to the brain is only blocked for a short amount of time.
Aside from understanding the differences in the types of stroke, knowing these warning signs could help save someone’s life. Just remember when these happen; you need to act FAST.
F — Face — Ask the person to smile. Does one side of their face droop when asked to smile?
A — Arm – Ask the person to raise their arms. Does one of their arms drift downward when asked to raise?
S – Speech- Is the person’s speech slurred or strange when asked to say simple phrases?
T- Time – Time to call 9-1-1 if any of these signs are present.
There are certain risk factors that can increase your chances. Uncontrollable risk factors include age, gender, race and family history. Controllable risk factors include previous additional health issues, such as obesity, diabetes, heart disease or high blood pressure, smoking, excessive intake of alcohol, high blood cholesterol, physical inactivity, and an unhealthy diet high in saturated fat, trans fat, cholesterol and/ or sodium. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.