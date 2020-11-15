The Quercus Shumardii, commonly known as the Shumard Oak, is a large Texas Native tree with a beautiful orange to deep red fall color, depending on the soil and weather. Relatively fast growing, the Shumard Oak matures to a height of 30 – 120 feet with a deciduous leaf, 4 – 8 inches long and deeply-lobed.
This tree will grow in any soil texture, but prefers acidic to mildly-alkaline soils that are deep and have good drainage. It is tolerant to drought, but susceptible to oak wilt.
Shumard Oaks tend to grow singly and far apart in the rich bottomlands and moist woods of the eastern third of Texas, providing an open canopy and stout spreading branches that reach a width of 50 – 80 feet.
With a high tolerance to heat and sunlight, the leaves are a rich green that turn scarlet in the fall, and its acorns are a favorite of deer, squirrels and several species of birds and mammals.
A member of the Fagaceae (black oak) family, it is closely related to the Texas Red Oak, Q. Texana, and Chisos Red Oak.
First introduced in 1907, the Shumard Oak was named after Benjamin Franklin Shumard, the state geologist of Texas during the late 1800’s.
Unlike post oaks and live oaks, Shumard Oaks tolerate compacted soil and are often used along streets and in other urban landscapes, and may even be planted in Central Texas if there is adequate moisture.
Popular for its brilliant and reliable fall color, this tree is also commercially important for lumber, furniture, flooring, interior trim, and veneer.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.Larry Broussard
Smith County Master Gardener