Who is Digging up my Yard?
Is there anything more frustrating than waking up one morning to find your yard has been rutted up overnight? Perhaps you come home one day to see mounds of fresh dirt scattered over your property, or worse, your beautiful rose bush dies suddenly and when you give it a tug, it comes up missing all of it’s roots. If you have ever experienced these things you may have found yourself asking, who is digging up my yard?
In East Texas, the likely culprits for these sorts of yard dilemmas are armadillos, gophers, and moles. Learning how to recognize the damage that these critters cause will also help you adequately research which control method to implement in your quest to remove them.
The sandy loam soils and shady trees of our region provide an ideal habitat for the State’s official small mammal, the armadillo. While these prehistoric looking creatures provide the benefit of eating a lot of insects and other invertebrates, they can be a nuisance around the house. Typically, the presence of armadillos is noticed as a result of them rooting around the yard in search of grubs and other insects to eat, leaving many small shallow holes in their wake. Armadillos are active mostly at night and early in the morning. They live in burrows and often burrow around trees, piles of rocks, and even under the house.
Moles are also known to cause damage in search of insects. They burrow under the ground and primarily eat earthworms, grubs, and beetles but often cause damage to plant roots and bulbs in the process. Moles can often be identified by their surface runs that may zigzag through your yard.
Gophers have long been an arch nemesis of farmers and home gardeners alike. While gophers are beneficial for loosening the soil and therefore making it more fertile, they are generally not a welcome visitor to the yard or garden. Not only do their mounds seemingly pop up out of nowhere but they can also wreak havoc on plants and crops. Unlike armadillos and moles whose diets consist primarily of insects, gophers are root eaters. This means they can do considerable damage to a plant overnight. Their underground tunnels often collapse and cause erosion issues and their holes have been the source of many twisted ankles.
It is important to remember that like most of our furry and feathered friends, all three of these critters provide benefits to our East Texas habitat whether that is through insect control or soil fertility; however, if you find your yard being consistently destroyed there are certainly solutions to employ. While trapping appears to be a primary control method for armadillos, moles and gophers, there are several other methods that can also be utilized. For a more exhaustive explanation on how to properly trap and control these animals visit the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension website at https://agrilifeextension.tamu.edu/. If all else fails, never underestimate the value of a good feline or canine that likes to hunt varmints.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.