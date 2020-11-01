In January I received a jury summons from the great Smith County Courthouse. I have been called to jury duty by the Smith County Courthouse judicial system in downtown Tyler many times, but only this time, as I approached the building, did I notice a plaque at the base of a stately Southern Live Oak tree (Quercus Virginiana) standing tall in the courthouse’s front lawn. The plaque beneath the tree indicated this noble live oak as the “SFA Oak Tree, the Sons of the Republic of Texas, Piney Woods Chapter #52”. It was planted by a group of school children on November 3, 1998 to honor the birthday of Stephen F. Austin. The students used acorns collected from his death site in West Columbia, Texas. As all Texas educated students know, Austin was known as the “Father of Texas” and is regarded as its founder. He led the successful colonization of the region in 1825.
The stately live oak tree may live up to 100 years old and reach heights of up to 80 feet tall, often spreading wider than the height. The leaves are leathery, dark green ovals and can be 2-5 inches in length. The flowers form thin, strand-like clusters while the dark brown bark is rough and deeply furrowed. The acorns are approximately ¾ inch to 1 ¼ inches in length.
Young live oaks grow quickly, putting on 3 feet of new growth and 1 inch of trunk diameter a year. Since live oaks have a shallow root system, a well-chosen planting site is essential. Keep it well away from sidewalks, driveways or buildings. Except in the northernmost part of its range of growth (USDA hardiness zones 7-10), the live oak keeps it leaves year-round. They prefer full sun but will tolerate partial shade. They also prefer moist, acidic soils made up of clay, sand or loam. While they are quite tolerant of drought conditions and salty air, they are only moderately tolerant of salty soil.
Because the live oak is known as a symbol of strength, it was a great choice by the young students to plant one at the Smith County Courthouse as a way to honor our state’s founding father and our country’s fourth Secretary of State.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.