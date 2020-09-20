Smith County Master Gardener’s “From Bulbs to Blooms” conference and sale returns!
During the crazy year of 2020 many people are discovering the joy of gardening. Whether you are new to it or an old pro, you won’t want to miss the annual Smith County Master Gardeners “From Bulbs to Blooms” online sale. This is a great opportunity to order bulbs, trees, and shrubs great for our Southern climate. The format of the sale has changed this year and everything will be online and curbside.
The conference will be a virtual presentation by Greg Grant, Smith County Horticulture Agent. Mr. Grant, always an entertaining speaker, talks about the bulbs that can be ordered in the online sale. His presentation can be found on this link. https://txmg.org/smith/coming-events/.
The bulbs, featured here, and many others will be offered in the Smith County “From Bulbs to Blooms” online sale. The sale opens Monday, Sept. 28 at 8 a.m. for online ordering. (https://txmg.org/smith/coming-events/) and continues through Wednesday, Oct. 7 closing at 5 p.m. Curbside pickup of orders will be Saturday, Oct. 10 at Harvey Hall, Tyler. Trees and shrubs will also be available for order; along with the award winning East Texas Gardening Guide and Calendar. Order early as some items sell out quickly.
GRAND PRIMO is one of the most robust and reliable, full flowering, and fragrant narcissus in the Smith County Master Gardener “From Bulbs to Blooms” online sale. Its tolerance for heat makes this tazetta the ideal daffodil for the Southern garden. Each 14-18 inch stalk produces clusters of highly scented pale yellow flowers with darker yellow cups that appear in mid March to early April. It thrives in any soil from sandy loam to heavy clay. Grand Primo is a great naturalizer in sunny borders and can also be forced indoors and then planted in the garden. Don’t miss the chance to add this hard to find bulb to your spring garden.
THALIA is a narcissus that blooms later than other daffodils — normally in April. It has very narrow petals that bloom in pure white nodding flowers. 2-3 fragrant blooms per 12-14 inch stem. It makes an excellent cut flower as its fragrant blooms last for an exceptionally long time in a vase.
All of these bulbs should be planted in full sun to part shade in well-drained soil. These bulbs will multiple over time and can be divided every four to six years after they bloom and their foliage has died back.
For more information, follow the Smith County Master Gardener Face book page, visit the website at the above link or call 903-590-2980.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.