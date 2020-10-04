One of the featured bulbs in the Smith County Master Gardener “From Bulbs to Blooms” virtual sale is the beautiful member of the Narcissus family named Barrett Browning. She is such a standout in the garden and so reliable, blooming every year with all she’s got.
Barrett Browning is not a large-cup daffodil, but show off she does, with her lovely white petals and bright red-orange cup. You can see her blooming from a distance, and there’s no mistaking who she is. There are other daffodils with orange cups — some with larger cups — but this one is white, not yellow, with an orange cup, making it a piece of eye candy in the winter garden scene. Barrett Browning is a very easy daffodil, growing and multiplying for years in the garden, needing nothing other than to be left alone.
The Smith County Master Gardener Association will hold their annual From Bulbs to Blooms conference and sale this year with some changes to the format, everything is online. Greg Grant, Smith County Horticulture Agent, has provided a virtual presentation about the bulbs featured in this year’s sale. This is a must see if you are new to bulbs and how they can work for you in the South or just want a quick refresher on the beautiful items in the sale. It can be found on the Smith County Master Gardener website: https://txmg.org/smith/from-bulbs-to-blooms-sale/. The online ordering is open through Oct. 7, closing at 5 p.m., with curb side pickup scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 10 at Harvey Hall, 2000 W. Front St., in Tyler. All information can be found on the above website, on the Smith County Master Gardener Facebook page or calling 903-590-2980.
The Smith County Master Gardener program is a volunteer organization in connection with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service.