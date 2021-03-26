When it comes to getting the physical activity you need each week, it’s important to pick activities you enjoy and that match your abilities.
Things to Keep in Mind
• Physical activity has immediate health benefits, including better sleep and less anxiety. It can also help you feel better, improve your balance, and boost your brain health. Additional health benefits include a reduced risk of serious illnesses such as heart disease, type II diabetes and depression.
• Try to do a variety of activities. This can make physical activity more enjoyable and reduce your risk of injury.
• Regular physical activity is still safe and good for you even if you have problems doing normal daily activities, such as climbing stairs or walking.
• Lots of activities count. And, it all adds up. Find what works for you.
• If you have to take a break from your regular activity routine due to an illness, be sure to start again at a lower level and slowly work back up to your usual level of activity.
• To get to and stay at a healthy weight, work your way up to doing the equivalent of 150 minutes (for example, 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week) of moderate-intensity aerobic activity each week.
Keep in mind that you may need to do more activity or reduce the number of calories you eat to get to your desired weight.
As part of their weekly physical activity, older adults should do multicomponent physical activity to improve physical function and decrease the risk of falls or injury from a fall. This includes balance training, aerobic activity and muscle-strengthening activities. An example of a multicomponent physical activity program could include walking (aerobic activity), lifting weights (muscle strengthening), and incorporating exercise to increase one’s balance.
For more information on how to stay active, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.