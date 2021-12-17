It’s the same problem every year. The holiday festivities are over for 2021 but before you know it, we will be celebrating a birthday or another holiday. Planning for your celebratory leftovers is a great way to save your food dollars as well as to cut food waste in your home.
Get creative in the kitchen with these leftover recipe tricks:
Cooked rice can be used to make rice pudding and fried rice, or added to meatballs, soups and casseroles. It can also be frozen. You may need to add a small amount of liquid when reheating.
If your bread, leftover rolls, hamburger or hot dog buns are getting a little dry, consider making bread pudding or letting them dry out so you can make your own breadcrumbs, or use to make French toast.
Leftover fruit can be added to salads or pureed and used as pancake or ice cream topping. They can be mixed with yogurt, cottage cheese or pudding. Leftover fruit can also be used in baked goods such as muffins or quick breads. Overripe bananas can be used to make banana bread or muffins, or frozen and used in fruit smoothies.
Leftover vegetables can be used in soups, salads, omelets, pasta dishes and casseroles. Leftover baked potatoes can be cut up and used to make a quick potato casserole or potato soup, or the potato pulp can be scooped out and used to make twice baked potatoes.
Cooked roasts, steaks, chops and even turkey and chicken can be sliced to make sandwiches or shredded for use in tacos, enchiladas or barbequed meat.
They can also be cubed and used in soups, or to top a tossed salad for a quick meal, or frozen for use in casseroles.
