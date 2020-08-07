Thirty-three percent of all food produced globally is wasted every year. One of the best methods to decrease the amount of food that goes bad is freezing. Most things are only sold in certain quantities. Rarely is that exactly the quantity you need. So, what do you do with all those leftovers? I suggest you make the freezer your friend. Not only will you save money, you will also save time.
It is important to remember food safety as you are learning about freezing meals and freezing fresh food in general. Remember to let foods cool before placing them in the freezer. If something is packed hot, the item will have steam trapped in the container, causing an increase in frost. Make sure you get as much air out of containers as possible. If you are freezing any baked goods, try wrapping them in plastic wrap or foil and then place inside of a bag. When storing fruits and vegetables, blanching is the best way to preserve color, taste and vitamins.
I must acknowledge my co-worker Clint Perkins, Ag and Natural Resources County Agent here in Smith County. Clint has mastered the cook and freeze process. I cannot tell you how many times he has brought his lunch with extra for me to sample. One of his tricks of the trade is the food saver, which vacuum seals food to be stored in the freezer. I now have this on my wish list!
With freezing more foods comes defrosting more foods. Defrosting correctly is important for food safety. The best and safest way is to place the food into the fridge overnight to thaw. If you forget to set the food out the night before(let’s be honest it has happened to the best of us), you do have some other options to get the job done. You can thaw foods with the appropriate microwave setting. You can also place foods under cold, running water.
I hope that these few simple steps will help you save time and money.
