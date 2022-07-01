It’s never too late to make smarter food choices. Healthy eating is an important part of staying healthy as you age. Following these tips can help you maintain a healthy weight, get the nutrients you need and lower your risk of chronic disease.
• Try to eat and drink from these food groups each day: fruits, vegetables, grains, protein and dairy. Variety is an important part of eating healthfully and also choosing lean sources of protein.
• Cut back on foods and beverages that are high in calories and added sugars, sodium and saturated fats. Shift to healthier options like fresh fruits and vegetables instead.
• Instead of high-calorie snacks, such as potato chips, try nutrient-dense snacks such as carrots.
• Instead of fruit products with added sugars, such as fig cookies, try fresh fruit such as a peach and pair with yogurt for added protein.
• Instead of regular cola, try water flavored with fruits or vegetables or infuse your own water with fresh herbs out of your garden.
• Use a food diary or app to help you keep track of your total daily calories, carbs, protein, fiber, etc., and see if you are making healthy choices. Learn how many calories you need based on your level of daily activity.
• Choose a variety of foods that are packed with nutrients and low in calories. Variety is the key to make sure you are getting adequate amounts of nutrients from all sources.
• Check the food labels to understand what foods will meet your nutritional needs each day.
How Many Calories Do You Need Each Day?
Women:
Not physically active — 1,600 cal.
Moderately active — 1,800 cal.
Active lifestyle — 2,000-2,200 cal.
Men:
Not physically active — 2,000-2,200 cal.
Moderately active — 2,200-2,400 cal.
Active lifestyle — 2,400-2,800 cal.
Choosing healthy foods has health benefits for everyone. As you age, food provides the nutrients you need. Learn about making smart food choices as part of your daily life. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.