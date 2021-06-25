The beautiful weather is such a welcomed sight. But let’s not forget the importance of taking care of our skin. Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the U.S. Spending time outside is a great way to be physically active, reduce stress and get vitamin D. You can work and play outside without raising your skin cancer risk by protecting your skin from the sun.
Most skin cancers are caused by too much exposure to ultraviolet (UV) light. UV rays are an invisible kind of radiation that comes from the sun, tanning beds and sunlamps. UV rays can damage skin cells. Protection from UV rays is important all year, not just during the summer. UV rays can reach you on cloudy and cool days, and they reflect off surfaces like water, cement, sand and snow. In the continental U.S., UV rays tend to be strongest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. daylight saving time(9 a.m. to 3 p.m. standard time).
Simple ways to protect your skin:
• Stay in the shade under an umbrella, tree or other shelter.
• Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants and skirts, T-shirt or a beach cover-up. Clothes made from tightly woven fabric offer the best protection. Darker colors may offer more protection than lighter colors. Some clothing is certified under international standards as offering UV protection.
• Wear a hat that has a brim all the way around that shades your face, ears and the back of your neck. Avoid straw hats with holes that let sunlight through. A darker hat may offer more UV protection.
• Sunglasses protect your eyes from UV rays and reduce the risk of cataracts.
They also protect the tender skin around your eyes from sun exposure.
• Last and most important is to apply broad-spectrum sunscreen that blocks both UVA and UVB rays and has an SPF of 15 or higher before you go outside. Sunscreens are assigned a sun protection factor (SPF), which is a number that rates how well they block UV rays. Higher numbers indicate more protection. You should use a broad-spectrum sunscreen with SPF of 15 or higher and reapply every two hours or after swimming. Always check the expiration date.
I hope you use these helpful tips while enjoying this wonderful weather. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health, at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.