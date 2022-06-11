Our Board Chair, Jackie Bruton, likes to say that the Women’s Fund “takes the guesswork out of giving,” and she’s correct. It all begins with our grants process – the heart and soul of our mission – which is underway now.
On the surface, our grants process is simple enough; Smith County nonprofits submit their applications, which are reviewed by our Grants Committee, and then the finalists’ projects are voted on by our membership of 350 women. Each member pays her pledge, and those dollars are ultimately awarded to the projects who receive the most member votes. Since 2007, we have awarded over $2.5 million in impact grants!
This week, the Women’s Fund of Smith County officially opened our 2023 grant cycle the moment our application went live on our website. The application process is open through July 11th, and as always, we are waiting with excitement to see all of the projects proposed by the Smith County nonprofits that apply. If you work for a nonprofit and would like to learn more about applying, please visit our website – www.womensfundsc.org. You can find out all you need to know including eligibility criteria, previous grant awards, and so much more here.
During this year’s grant training seminar, we were all impressed to see a room full of nonprofit professionals who have dedicated their careers to improving the lives of others in need. As someone who used to work for organizations that provide direct client services (like nutrition assistance, adult educational services, crisis intervention and more), I remember how hard it was to take time out of a busy day to just dream about what’s possible. When the need is big and urgent, you do everything you can just to meet demand. It’s really all you can do to keep up – let alone imagine a better or bigger way of doing things.
So, in planning for our training, we wanted to create time and space for our nonprofit representatives to dream. During the training seminar, Betsy Brush (2022 Vice Chair for Grants) asked our attendees to think BIG.
She asked the group “What is your big idea? What is the ONE THING that, if you did it, would help you serve more or better or both?” She encouraged the group to think about what their aspirational peers and colleagues are doing to meet needs in other communities, and what would they need to bring this level of service to Smith County.
As a collective giving circle, the Women’s Fund has specific guidelines that determine how we award grants. We provide grant support for arts & culture, education, health & wellness and human services for women and/or children, and we also require that the project is new or creates an expansion of an existing program. Our dream is to create an opportunity for our nonprofits to grow and expand, to innovate, and to impact more lives through their services.
It all starts with the Big Idea, but it doesn’t end there. Our Grants Committee devotes many hours reading and reviewing the applications, organizational financials and project budgets. They schedule site visits for a firsthand view into each applicant’s daily operations, and then they listen to in person presentations from each organization. This process ensures that by the time a project is presented to the full membership for vote, it has been thoroughly vetted and reviewed so that our members can trust that their dollars are being responsibly allocated to projects that will be successful and long lasting. Like Jackie says, it’s how we take the guesswork out of giving for our members, and also how we continue to make impact grants to trusted and capable nonprofit partners.
Our mission is to transform our community by funding programs that enrich the lives of women and children in Smith County; by leveraging our individual gifts, we make an incredible, collective impact.
Our giving circle is open to any woman with a giving heart. If you would like to learn more about membership with the Women’s Fund, just visit our website, www.womensfundsc.org. And if you are a nonprofit professional who’d like to learn more about our grants process, you can always call our office for more information – (903) 509-1771.