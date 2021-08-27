Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) through the statewide Drive Sober. No Regrets. impaired driving campaign. AgriLife Extension and TxDOT remind drivers when celebrating the Labor Day holiday to always plan for a sober ride home before they start drinking. Even one life lost is too many.
Remember: A designated driver is not someone who is the “least drunk,” but should be a sober driver who has not consumed any amount of alcohol. Everyone celebrating Labor Day this year is responsible for making it one without regrets. Plan for a sober ride home by a friend or family member, rideshare service or mass transit. Drivers under the influence of alcohol could face up to $17,000 in fines and fees, jail time, and could lose their license.
AgriLife Extension’s Watch UR BAC program recommends these safe alternatives to drinking and driving:
• Remember: It is never OK to drink and drive. Even after only one alcoholic beverage, designate a sober driver or plan to use public transportation — or use a ride sharing service to get home safely.
• Report suspected impaired drivers by calling 911.
• If a driver appears drunk, contact law enforcement immediately.
• Have a friend who is about to drink and drive? Take their keys away and make arrangements to get them home safely.
Wishing you a safe Labor Day weekend. For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.
If you would like more information on Watch UR Bac program contact: Jeffrey Pearce, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service by phone: 979-321-5333; or email: Jeffrey.Pearce@ag.tamu.edu. Website: https://www.nhtsa.gov/risky-driving/drunk-driving.