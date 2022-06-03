Texas A&M AgriLife Extension observes June as National Safety Month. The month is dedicated to preventing causes of workplace injury. Spending so much time in our workplace lends itself to eating, cooking and storing food in that workplace, so let’s take a look at the cornerstone of food safety in the lunchroom and the home kitchen, the refrigerator.
Improperly stored food is one of the causes of 48 million cases of food borne illness in the U.S. each year, including 128,000 cases that lead to hospitalizations and 3,000 resulting in death. We don’t think of foodborne illness as the cause of our “stomach flu” because symptoms can be present six days after you have eaten contaminated food in some cases and we certainly don’t think contamination of our lunch can occur in the office refrigerator.
Fridge Basics
For workplace refrigerators and those at home, a refrigerator thermometer is recommended to assure that the internal temperature stays at 40 degrees Fahrenheit or lower. Food kept between 40 degrees and 140 degrees for longer than two hours is no longer safe to eat. Such a rule is good to remember after parties and celebrations when large amounts are served.
Proper Placement
Raw meat, poultry and fish should be kept on the bottom of the fridge to prevent any liquids from leaking and contaminating any food, but especially food that will be consumed without cooking.
Cool Down Quick
Large quantities of hot food, like a pot of soup or a large cut of meat should be divided into smaller portions to cool down more efficiently, thus spending less time in the “temperature danger zone”, between 40 degrees and 140 degrees. Small portions of hot food can be put into the fridge and should be covered to prevent drying out and picking up odors from other foods.
Wipe Weekly
Finally, leftovers are only good for 3-4 days. Shared workplace refrigerators should be emptied of leftovers at least once a week. Shelves can be wiped down with a bleach solution (2 teaspoons of bleach and 16 ounces of water) or cleaning product containing bleach. If using a homemade bleach solution, let the product sit on the surface for two minutes, then wipe dry. The office refrigerator is a great convenience that can help add healthy options to our workday meals, but it often goes overlooked as a place that can harm your health.
Taking these steps can help make your lunch-time food safe and flavorful. For more information about Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health programs, contact Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.