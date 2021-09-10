With the pandemic still raging on, parents have lots on their minds and car seats may not be at the top of the list. Sadly, vehicle crashes and roadway fatalities have increased since the pandemic started, putting children more at risk as passengers in vehicles. National Child Passenger Safety Week is a good opportunity for parents to get a free car seat inspection and make sure their children are traveling as safely as possible. Fortunately, many areas around the state are back to offering in-person car seat inspections as well as virtual car seat inspections.
Every parent wants the best for their child’s future, and one of the best ways to make sure your child will have a bright future is to be sure that you are correctly using the right car seat for your child and that the seat is correctly installed in your vehicle every time. Although most parents think they are using their car seat correctly, most car seats are used incorrectly. For a car seat to best protect your child, it must be the one that fits your child, fits your vehicle, and one that you will correctly use every time you travel.
Children are at greater risk than adults in a vehicle crash. In fact, motor vehicle crashes are one of the leading causes of death for children. Crash data from the National Highway Transportation Safety Administration shows that in 2019, two children under 13 were killed every day in 2019 while riding in vehicles. More than one-third of children 12 and younger who died in crashes in 2019 were unbuckled.
That’s why Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Family and Community Health Educator Claudann Jones is urging all parents and caregivers to attend the car seat checkup event on Wednesday, Sept. 22. As a part of National Child Passenger Safety Week, Smith County Extension will have certified technicians available to provide on-site child safety seat inspections and education from 4-6 p.m. at Classic Toyota in Tyler.
For a child safety seat to do its job correctly, it has to be:
• Appropriate for your child’s age and size
• Installed properly in your vehicle
• Adjusted to fit your child securely
Parents are reminded to keep children rear-facing until they reach the limit of their rear-facing convertible seat, which is at least 40 pounds. Also, children should stay in a 5-point harness system until they outgrow the weight and height limit of their seat. Booster seats are for children who are at least age 4 and 40 pounds or more and mature enough to sit still in a booster. Finally, keep children in a booster seat until the seat belt fits correctly. This is usually sometime between ages 8 and 12.
If you’re a parent or caregiver, don’t miss this opportunity to have a free child safety seat inspection by a certified child passenger safety technician. Technicians can provide hands-on advice and instruction. Make sure your children are safe and you are in compliance with the current child safety seat law in Texas. The law requires all children under age 8, unless taller than 4-feet-9-inches, to be in a child safety seat system, which includes traditional child safety seats with harnesses and booster seats. Keep in mind that the law is always the minimum. Car seat technicians will be able to provide education on best practices.
Remember: All child passengers under age 13 should ride securely restrained in the back seat, where they are safest — every trip, every time. If you are not able to attend an event during National Child Passenger Safety Week, you don’t have to wait until next year to check if your car seat is properly installed. To locate a certified Child Passenger Safety Technician in Texas, please visit: http://buckleup.tamu.edu.
For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.