Midway through cleaning out your car after another on-the-go week, a growing pile of crumpled fast-food wrappers reveals a harsh reality: Your efforts to eat healthier took a wrong turn.
Don’t dwell on your dietary misstep
You’ve heard the phrase “don’t cry over spilled milk,” right? Well, don’t cry over a weekend binge of a box of twinkies, either. There’s no benefit to heaping guilt on your plate for past chews. Bad food days are part of life. It’s OK if you have a cheat meal here and there. Just don’t let it get out of hand.
Quickly re-establish healthy eating habits
Hit the reset button on healthy eating habits as soon as possible after a misstep. Focus on keeping a one-day setback from ballooning into a one-week setback. Consider planning out meals for the week ahead to restore your routine, and maybe add in a new recipe or food item to spice things up. Stock your fridge with nutrient-rich fruits and vegetables for when you crave a midday nibble.
Learn from your eating misadventures. If life’s hectic pace continually leads to greasy drive-thru dinners, arrange alternatives such as nutritious meals packed in a car cooler or pre-made dishes that can be plated as soon as you get home.
Using a food tracking app or journal to better understand your eating routine could help pinpoint and address persistent stumbling blocksto your dietary goals.
Give yourself time to chew
One of the easiest ways to climb back on the healthy eating wagon is to slow it down at mealtime. Gobbling down food often leads to overeating. It takes 20 minutes for your stomach to tell your brain that it’s full.
View healthy eating as a long-term commitment
Building a healthy diet isn’t something that’s done or undone in a single day. Instead, it’s a process best measured over months and years. It’s more important to develop lasting routines than to fixate on a momentary stumble.
For more information, contact me, Claudann Jones, Smith County Extension Agent for Family and Community Health at 903-590-2980 or email at cmjones@ag.tamu.edu. Like our Facebook page: Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Smith County. Stay well and stay safe.